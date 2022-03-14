Rihanna's Maternity Style Goes Runway

Can you name the Spring 2022 Paris Fashion Week show this look comes from?

Rihanna in Coperi at Fenty Beauty x Ulta event in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna has been having quite a time experimenting with completely reinventing maternity wear, coming up with trend-setting, tradition-upending, perfectly Bad Gal ways to feature, celebrate and adorn her growing baby bump. Over the weekend, she attended an event to celebrate the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta, debuting yet another epic, ultra-cropped maternity look, featuring cut-outs, sparkles, a diamond belly chain (!) and monochrome metallics. It's Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Pregnancy Edition.

The custom-designed look by Coperni — a silver cropped top with draping and cut-outs, paired with a sparkling embroidered maxi skirt — draws from the label's Spring 2022 collection. A similar look was worn by Gigi Hadid on the runway; Rih kept the low-rise embroidered maxi skirt, but swapped the color of the cropped draped top from orange to silver.

Gigi Hadid on the Coperni Spring 2022 runway. Photo: Imaxtree

Rihanna, who simply never does anything halfway, paired it with a diamond belly chain by Messika Jewelry, sparkly hoop earrings, a Repossi ear cuff and a coordinating silver cat-eye.

Rihanna in Coperi at Fenty Beauty x Ulta event in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna's makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who was behind the metallic cat-eye look, posted a (mostly) full product breakdown of all the — all-Fenty Beauty, of course — items she used to create it on Instagram. She began with the brand's Pro Filt'r Foundation and Concealer in 300 as well as Match Stix in Mocha and Truffle. Rihanna's peach-y flush on the cheeks is care of Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Daiquiri Drip. The luminous, soft highlight and all-over body glow is courtesy of Diamond Bomb in How Many Carats. Her soft pink lip color is Lip Shine Lipstick in $uga Kiss. As for the coordinating silver cat-eye? Ono relied on Fenty's Snap Palettes in True Neutrals to create the contoured, mod effect — but doesn't divulge what the actual silver shade she used is.

Rihanna's go-to hairstylist Yusef created a super-high, blunt-ended ponytail to complement the look. The '60s-esque flipped ends and sleek finish were spot-on touches that made the look entirely Rihanna-worthy.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.