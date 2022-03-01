Rihanna Wore What Can Only Be Described as Goth Maternity Lingerie to the Dior Show

Rihanna at the Dior Fall 2022 runway show in Paris. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The Rihanna pregnancy style watch continues in Paris, where the singer/designer/icon/human vessel for all hope for the future has been making the rounds attending the Fall 2022 shows — first Virgil Abloh's final Off-White debut, and now Dior's runway presentation, wearing a look that probably made it difficult for anyone else to focus on the runway. (Sympathies to Maria Grazia.)

Rihanna's Dior show-going outfit of choice can best be described as goth maternity lingerie: She layered a sheer chemise over a lacy matching bra-and-panties set, topped it with a leather trench coat. She then paired the whole thing with knee-high leather boots. Oh, and did I mention that the entire look is black?

She rounded out the goth vibes by accessorizing with multiple chain necklaces and a large cross (by Chrome Hearts) and a deep burgundy lip color. Congratulations to Rihanna for singlehandedly making goth maternity lingerie — for a daytime outing, no less — a thing.

