Must Read: Rihanna Considers Savage x Fenty IPO, Blush Is Trendy on TikTok

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty considers IPO

Rihanna is reportedly consulting with advisers to consider an initial public offering for her lingerie business, Savage x Fenty. Valuations put the company at $3 billion or more, report Crystal Tse and Gillian Tan for the publication. Those with inside knowledge tell Bloomberg that a listing could happen as soon as this year. {Bloomberg}

Blush is trendy on TikTok

"As makeup sales begin to recover for the first time in two years, blush is the unlikely hero product of a (sort of) postpandemic world," writes Bella Cacciatore for Glamour. She explores how Gen-Z has embraced the once-stuffy product thanks, in part, to TikTok. "Rosy, flushed cheeks are as much a staple on the app as trending dance challenges," she writes. {Glamour}

How sustainability became a path to fashion's C-suite

Sarah Kent explores the connection between sustainability and C-suite executive roles in the fashion industry for Business of Fashion. "As big brands face growing pressure to deliver on social impact and climate targets there is growing demand for top-level executives with expertise in sustainability," notes Kent. "The rise of sustainability executives within fashion's C-suite reflect a broader series of social and operational upheavals reshaping the sector." {Business of Fashion}

