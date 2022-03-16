RK Communications Is Seeking An Intern In Los Angeles

RK Communications is actively seeking an intern for its West Hollywood office, for-credit only.



The ideal candidate will report in to the Account Executive and Account Supervisor and support day-to-day VIP, entertainment media and influencer relations across our Los Angeles office.



Responsibilities:

· Assist with VIP, influencer and media pulls

· Build lists for day-to-day outreach and events

· Act as on-site support for the summer 2022 calendar

· Support media monitoring efforts across the RK c- LA roster

· Sit-in on brainstorm and strategy development for select projects

· Conduct research efforts for specific client accounts

· Strong written skills are a plus

· Experience working with Launchmetrics, Google analytics a plus

· PC or Mac computer proficiency

· Strong interest in fashion and beauty a must

· Minimum of 3 days/week in-office, for-credit internship only



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@rkcommunications.us, subject line Internship.



Why RK Communications

At RK Communications, our superpower is communications. We go beyond standard communications tactics—consistently paving the way for the next generation of public relations.



Our experienced team dives deep to equip our partners with data-backed solutions, garnered from conducting an optimal cadence of campaign reporting to strategy-mapping through each stage of growth—ultimately sparking brand engagement and meeting KPIs.



With every tactics, we consider: Will this strategy make audiences feel, share, investigate, click, buy? Through each partnership, we’re proving: Our data-driven approach drives action.