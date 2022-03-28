Skip to main content

Must Read: How Fashion Is Navigating Russian Sanctions, The Salon Chain That Wants to Be the Drybar of Textured Hair

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.
Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

How fashion is navigating Russian sanctions 
Fashion faces ongoing challenges, including reputational risks, due to the wave of sanctions against Russian entities and individuals. Since the U.S., E.U. and U.K. banned the export of luxury goods to Russia earlier this month, brands must contend with unwinding trading relationships and staying on top of the constant updates to lists of sanctioned persons and entities. Sarah Kent elaborates on these challenges and speaks with experts on how to address this evolving situation for the Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion

Meet the salon chain that wants to be the Drybar of textured hair
Piersten Gaines opened Pressed Roots in March 2020 with the mission to reinvent salons for the textured hair community. The salon, which specializes in blowdry and silk press services, is scaling fast, with 10 locations scheduled to open by the end of 2024. Erica La Sala caught up with Gaines in an interview for Beauty Independent to discuss the challenges of maintaining textured hair and the importance of building customer loyalty. {Beauty Independent

