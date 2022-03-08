Sho+Co Is Hiring A Showroom Coordinator, In-Person In Los Angeles

The Showroom Coordinator is a strategic thinker, collaborative and detail-oriented professional. The ideal candidate understands how to work complex clients and account teams, and how to manage inventory. Business will run efficiently if this candidate leads through a combination of intuitive, proactive and analytic behavior. This role typically leads to Coordinator role within one year.

Attributes:

● Strategic Thinker

● Collaborative

● Detail Oriented

● Exceptional Judgement

● Intellectually Curious



Experience:

● Knowledge of Fashion GPS is preferred

● Must be comfortable and confident in making business-critical decisions.

● Fashion-conscious and service-oriented.

● Ability to manage appointments, timelines and expectations autonomously.

● Strong leadership and people management skills.

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

● Ability to provide guidance around time sensitive issues.

● Ability to juggle multiple projects/issues seamlessly.

● Ability to recognize and react to changing work demands.

● Strong proficiency in IOS based programs, Excel, & MS Office, GPS programs a plus.

● Experience in public relations, showroom experience or in a position of leadership managing inventory with womenswear, jewelry or beauty brands is a plus, but not necessary.



Responsibilities to Sho+Co:

● Manage, monitor and execute appointments with clients visiting the showroom.

● Scheduling messengers to and from clients as well as stores.

● Responsible for overall inventory including incoming/outgoing pulls/returns in person as well as via messenger and by mail.

● Coordinate gifting distribution via messenger.

● Mentor, train and manage showroom interns.

● Organization of backstock for all accounts.

● Own, manage, and elevate new customer appointments numbers through internal partnerships.

● Assist marketing with any events or additional customer activity that may take place in the showroom.

● Ensure that product is merchandised, and showroom is neat and orderly to give clients a great experience.

● Order all supplies for the showroom including garment bags, shipping materials and office necessities.

● Communicate needs or opportunities with a sense of urgency.

● Bring forward new ideas, initiatives, and improvements of existing functions and truly control the showroom business.

● Foster respect and collaboration within the team as well as clients. Identify issues within the team and drive to resolution.

● Strong pulse on fashion market and personal sense of style.



A lack of qualifications isn’t necessarily a barrier to entry if you can demonstrate strong interpersonal, writing and project management skills, a creative flair and an interest in the media.



To Apply: Please send your resume to allison@shoandco.com, subject line Showroom Coordinator.