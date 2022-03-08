Sho+Co Is Hiring A Showroom Coordinator, In-Person In Los Angeles
The Showroom Coordinator is a strategic thinker, collaborative and detail-oriented professional. The ideal candidate understands how to work complex clients and account teams, and how to manage inventory. Business will run efficiently if this candidate leads through a combination of intuitive, proactive and analytic behavior. This role typically leads to Coordinator role within one year.
Attributes:
● Strategic Thinker
● Collaborative
● Detail Oriented
● Exceptional Judgement
● Intellectually Curious
Experience:
● Knowledge of Fashion GPS is preferred
● Must be comfortable and confident in making business-critical decisions.
● Fashion-conscious and service-oriented.
● Ability to manage appointments, timelines and expectations autonomously.
● Strong leadership and people management skills.
● Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
● Ability to provide guidance around time sensitive issues.
● Ability to juggle multiple projects/issues seamlessly.
● Ability to recognize and react to changing work demands.
● Strong proficiency in IOS based programs, Excel, & MS Office, GPS programs a plus.
● Experience in public relations, showroom experience or in a position of leadership managing inventory with womenswear, jewelry or beauty brands is a plus, but not necessary.
Responsibilities to Sho+Co:
● Manage, monitor and execute appointments with clients visiting the showroom.
● Scheduling messengers to and from clients as well as stores.
● Responsible for overall inventory including incoming/outgoing pulls/returns in person as well as via messenger and by mail.
● Coordinate gifting distribution via messenger.
● Mentor, train and manage showroom interns.
● Organization of backstock for all accounts.
● Own, manage, and elevate new customer appointments numbers through internal partnerships.
● Assist marketing with any events or additional customer activity that may take place in the showroom.
● Ensure that product is merchandised, and showroom is neat and orderly to give clients a great experience.
● Order all supplies for the showroom including garment bags, shipping materials and office necessities.
● Communicate needs or opportunities with a sense of urgency.
● Bring forward new ideas, initiatives, and improvements of existing functions and truly control the showroom business.
● Foster respect and collaboration within the team as well as clients. Identify issues within the team and drive to resolution.
● Strong pulse on fashion market and personal sense of style.
A lack of qualifications isn’t necessarily a barrier to entry if you can demonstrate strong interpersonal, writing and project management skills, a creative flair and an interest in the media.
To Apply: Please send your resume to allison@shoandco.com, subject line Showroom Coordinator.