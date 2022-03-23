The Next Big Clickbait Color Is Quite the Throwback

In the famous words of Miranda Priestly: "It's not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis — it's actually cerulean."

Thanks to Meryl Streep's masterful delivery of this line in "The Devil Wears Prada," the shade went from a crayon to an icon. And now, it's one the biggest stars of spring, making a splash on the Paris runways last October, with brands like Botter and Stella McCartney using it to shade their warm-weather collections.

In 2022, cerulean takes bright cues from Crayola rather than the deeper blue notes from the frumpy sweater that Priestly accuses Andy Sachs of securing from a discount department store chain. The color is closely related to a sea blue and cyan, evoking clear skies, optimism and blissful vacations. Though it's a statement on its own, Crayola cerulean goes well with the Bottega Veneta green that's everywhere, plus all shades of purple.

Below, we've rounded up a selection of transitional and made-for-sun pieces in the trending color. From swimsuits that you can wear in or out of the water to sweat-ready sets that will inspire you to move your body, from sleek mules to fashionable baseball caps, we're hoping there's nothing but blue outfits ahead.

28 Gallery 28 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.