Designers Agree: A White Tank Top Is the Must-Have Fashion Item of 2022

Every once in a blue runway, the most in-your-face trend is one that revolves around an item you already know and love (and have in your closet). It's not polarizing or wallet-breaking, and it's so versatile that it appeases the toughest closet critics. In the case of Fall 2022, we're talking about a white tank top.

The singular sleeveless shirt is the clear wardrobe must-have to come out of the just-wrapped autumn collections. A sartorial icon that you can purchase in a pack of 10 at Target, the tank top took to the runways like well-seasoned Chanel tweed: They played well with pleated wool trousers for a take on business-casual and flirted with ball skirts to strip eveningwear of its formality — and of course, they got along with denim.

While the sudden embrace of such a humble staple seems like something thought up by American sportswear brands, it's the folks across the pond pushing the chic version of the Hanes staple. Fitted white tank tops opened the Bottega Veneta and Prada shows at Milan Fashion Week, for one; Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons slapped the Italian label's triangular logo front-and-center for a look that satisfied our hidden cravings for grown-up Bebe, while Matthieu Blazy recreated the ribbed cotton classic in luxurious leather. In Paris, designers positioned it as a companion for more grandiose bottoms: Acne Studios and Sacai paired them with statement skirts, while Chloé coupled them with colorful leather pants. Elsewhere, Conner Ives wrote a love letter to American archetypes in London featuring one excellent, made-for-a-clique-leader tight tank top, and Bevza, a Ukrainian brand that shows in New York, gave us a sublime scoop-neck style for Fall 2022.

While the cold-weather collections stole summer's simple throw-on, that doesn't mean we need to wait for another round of dreary weather to sport Fall 2022's biggest runway trend. There are already several ready-to-impress options in newly dropped spring collections (hi, Telfar's white halter take on the tank). Shop our favorites in the gallery below.

