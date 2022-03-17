Skip to main content
You Might As Well Embrace the Mini Skirt Resurgence

Because it's here, and it's not going away any time soon.

Photo: Imaxtree

The powers that be — in this case, the runways and the stylish people that sit along either side of it — have spoken: The mini skirt is here to stay. 

Following a viral resurgence at Miu Miu, super-short hems dominated the Fall 2022 shows, as well as the street style in all four major fashion capitals. And it's not just Miuccia calling for us to show a little leg. Talk to Donatella, to Brandon, to Michael, to LaQuan —  they all seem to be on board. It's happening on the consumer side, too: Recent data from ShopStyle reveals that interest in "mini skirts" is up 25%. What better time than now, with temperatures warming up and the spring collections arriving in stores, to give them a go? 

Now, you don't have to go full micro Miu Miu to partake in the mini skirt's current resurgence. (Though, if that's your flavor, please, enjoy.) Most of the styles we're seeing lean more towards the mod, with a sharp shape and refined lines — à la Jane Birkin and Twiggy — though, there are plenty of aughty references to go around, too. 

Ahead, we've rounded up the best short hems of the season, from mini skirts to dresses to skirts to matching sets. Shop 'em all, below.

Mini Skirts

Full Circle Trends Trendy Plus Size Printed Mini Skirt With Side Pockets
Sandy Liang Ore Skirt
Wray Lisa Skirt
Mini Dresses

AQUA Cutout Mini Dress Bloomingdales
Rave Review Panelled checked cotton-canvas dress
Mie Mini Gozo Dress
Mini Skorts

Girlfriend Matcha Sport Skort $62
Reformation Liene Skort $148
Off-White Active Logo Skorts
Mini Skirt Sets

Self-Portrait Set
Lisa Says Gah Camilla Top Long Sleeve and Sarah Mini Skirt
Hill House Home The Bea Jacket The Olivia Skirt
