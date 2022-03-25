SORELLINA IS CURRENTLY HIRING FOR A WHOLESALE COORDINATOR IN BROOKLYN, NY

Sorellina is looking for a full-time Wholesale Coordinator to join our growing team of 4. The wholesale coordinator will be the main point of contact and support between our outside Sales Director and our internal Operations Director. The ideal candidate must be proficient at Excel, proactive, and detail-oriented. Experience preferred, but not required. Most importantly, the right candidate will be willing to learn.

Responsibilities:

· Enter, submit and track all wholesale orders

· Assemble and ship packages, create shipping labels, commercial invoices and proformas

· Prepare, organize, and manage collateral materials in Dropbox including training documents, general brand info and lifestyle and stock photos

· Manage repairs

· Coordinate samples for wholesale accounts including memo and trunk packages

· Complete necessary excel spec sheets

· Maintain office and prepare showroom for appointments – liaise with Sales Director on appointment calendar

· Assist Operations Director with invoicing and collecting payment from wholesale accounts

· Oversee inventory: monthly inventory check-ins, update inventory management system with stock adjustments

· Manage EDI/UPC integration

· Organize and review monthly sell-through analysis and reports with Operations Director and Sales Director



Qualifications:

· Bachelor's Degree

· 1-3 Years' Experience in related position (buying or wholesale) preferred

· Has the ability to work M-F from 10am – 6pm in our Brooklyn office

· Strong analytical skills with knowledge of retail math, sales, and inventory flow

· High level of time management and organizational skills

· Ability to adapt appropriately to competing demands and shifting priorities

· Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint a must



If this sounds like you, please email your resume and a cover letter to megan@sorellinanyc.com