Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sydney Sweeney in a Feathered Black Mini Dress

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

On top of blowing viewers away with her acting skills in "Euphoria" and "White Lotus," Sydney Sweeney has been establishing herself as a budding fashion darling. (We've said it once and we'll say it again: "Euphoria" has the best-dressed cast on television.)

With help from stylist Molly Dickson, the rising Hollywood star has been wearing things that are appropriately fun and youthful, but with an elevated or classic sensibility — things that won't look too dated or immature in 20 years when Sweeney's filming her Vogue Life in Looks video (or make Maddy say, "Bitch, you better be joking.").

One of my favorites is this feathered black Ralph Lauren mini, which Sweeney wore to the 2019 Elle Women in Hollywood event — and not just because it reminds me of this super-chic '90 Kate Moss moment. The dress's short, fitted, off-the-shoulder silhouette befits a bombshell like Sweeney, while the feathers and velvet ribbons of fabric add texture and visual interest to an otherwise simple, muted look. It gives restrained glamour, with a hint of bandage dress.

