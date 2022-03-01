'Emily In Paris' Icon Sylvie Makes Her Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in a look from the Weinsanto Fall 2022 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Bonjour, folks! The fashion flock has finally landed in Paris, and the French city is giving the people — as in, those of us who binged the recent second season of "Emily In Paris" — what they want: Sylvie Grateau walking the runway.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, the pencil skirt-wearing boss in the Netflix series, made her runway debut on day one of Paris Fashion Week at the Weinsanto Fall 2022 show. Victor Weinsanto, the label's designer, is new to the fashion scene, having had his inaugural fashion presentation two years ago at only 26 years old.

Known for drama and couture-like cuts, Weinsanto tapped Leroy-Beaulieu to close his latest collection in an abstract photo-printed dress with a tight-fitting bodice and a matching headpiece that functioned as a tall hat and structured cape. She carried a bouquet of pink roses in the place of a bag down the catwalk and wore thigh-high black boots.

We're pretty confident that this publicity stunt originated somewhere in Emily's mind, which seems overpopulated with viral marketing ideas. And if this were part of the show, Sylvie would have responded to Emily's suggestion with one of those stern looks that send a shudder down the spine of invested viewers and only send Emily into an outfit change that involves a checkered bucket hat. But thankfully, Leroy-Beaulieu doesn't take herself as seriously in real life. After all, this isn't the actor's first splashy fashion week appearance — who can forget that sheer dress at the Ami Fall 2022 show — and we're hoping it's not her last.

