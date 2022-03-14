Must Read: 'Teen Vogue' Introduces New Hollywood, Byredo Now Working With Lucia Pica

Sydney Sweeney on the "Teen Vogue" New Hollywood cover. Photo: Amy Harrity/Courtesy of "Teen Vogue"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Teen Vogue introduces New Hollywood

Teen Vogue has switched gears from its Young Hollywood franchise, which spotlighted emerging actors, to a new series highlighting young creatives — exciting actors, writers, directors and comedic voices — more broadly. On Monday, the magazine introduced its 2022 class with a portfolio shot by Amy Harrity and styled by Savannah White. They are: Caleb McLaughlin, Sydney Sweeney, Xolo Maridueña, Patti Harrison, Karena Evans, Devery Jacobs, Morgan Cooper and Nik Dodani. You can see all of the covers in the gallery below. {Teen Vogue}

Byredo now working with Lucia Pica on makeup

Byredo tapped makeup artist Lucia Pica to develop the next phase of its color cosmetics line. Most recently Chanel's global creative makeup and color designer, Pica will work closely with the brand's founder, Ben Gorham, and its product marketing team on plans and new ideas, as well as fresh shades for exciting products, according to WWD. {WWD}

A beauty brand's guide to going viral on TikTok

Since TikTok is the birthplace of many beauty tips and tricks, Jane Carlson outlines what brands can do to create viral content on the platform, in a piece for Beauty Independent. From leaning into trending hashtags and challenges to finding fans of the brand to promote products, Carlson relays what has worked for various beauty brands that have seen massive success on the video-sharing app. {Beauty Independent}

Allegra Gucci reacts to "House of Gucci"

Allegra Gucci breaks her silence on her family's past and "House of Gucci" in an interview with Simone Marchetti for Vanity Fair Italia. Gucci's candid commentary coincides with the release of her book, "Game Over," in which she tells her version of the story. "Seeing the hype caused by the film 'House of Gucci,' I didn't want them to grow up without knowing the truth about the family they come from," she tells Marchetti as to why now felt like the appropriate to publish a tell-all. "I reconstructed the memories piece by piece, document by document. Sometimes I felt pain, other times a sense of liberation. Finding all the fragments of this story in adulthood, I understood even better how things went. And seeing them like this, in black and white, gave me an unexpected serenity." {Vanity Fair}

