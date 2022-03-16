The Wall Group Is Hiring A Design Associate In New York, NY

Design Associate

Coordinator level; video experience

Primary Function

The Design Associate is responsible for the creation and maintenance of The Wall Group's digital content and materials including; artist pitch materials, short and long form content, and administrative duties of the Design team. The ideal candidate must be detail-oriented; have a curatorial eye; and prior experience with video production, capture, and editing. The Design Associate will work closely with the Digital/Creative team as well as the Bookings Table across all locations. The Design Associate will work closely with and report to the Designer and Creative Director.