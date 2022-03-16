Skip to main content
The Wall Group Is Hiring A Design Associate In New York, NY

The Wall Group is a fully integrated management company championing creative talent through effective, career-elevating representation.
Design Associate
Coordinator level; video experience

Primary Function
The Design Associate is responsible for the creation and maintenance of The Wall Group's digital content and materials including; artist pitch materials, short and long form content, and administrative duties of the Design team. The ideal candidate must be detail-oriented; have a curatorial eye; and prior experience with video production, capture, and editing. The Design Associate will work closely with the Digital/Creative team as well as the Bookings Table across all locations. The Design Associate will work closely with and report to the Designer and Creative Director.

Key Skills and Qualifications
- Video capture and editing experience
- Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (specifically Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign); knowledge of Photoshop and Illustrator a plus)
- Detail-oriented with excellent communication and writing skills; ability to take initiative
- Passionate about fashion, beauty, art, and staying attuned to culturally relevant moments and industry happenings

To Apply: Please send your resume to erin@thewallgroup.com, subject line Design Associate.

www.thewallgroup.com
@thewallgroup

