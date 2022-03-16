The Wall Group Is Hiring An Entry-Level New Media Assistant In New York, NY
New Media Assistant
Entry level; Fashion/Beauty knowledge helpful
Primary Function
The New Media Assistant is responsible for maintaining The Wall Group’s day-to-day presence on social media, as well as the administrative duties of the New Media team. The New Media Assistant will work closely with the Digital/Creative team (Archivists, Designers, and Editors) to ensure that the New Media initiatives are met and strategically supported. The New Media Assistant reports to the Creative Producer.
Responsibilities
- Maintain daily activity across social media accounts for TWG (i.e. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Pinterest), accordingly.
- Draft social copy for TWG social channels including, but not limited to: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, while maintaining the brand voice and industry perspective.
- Ensure flawless execution of TWG’s social media and digital day-to-day needs, adhering to the overall creative strategy.
- Source content for all designated social media outlets; monitor online competitor presences and perceptions; research new blogs, websites, and channels for relevant trend identification; and report “chatter,” trends, and other relevant online data.
- Monitor and source live-coverage content for major industry events (i.e. Met Gala, award shows, film festivals) across social channels.
- Work alongside the Public Relations and the Digital Archives to promote artists on all social media outlets; attend events in support of artists and social media publishing initiatives.
- Day-to-day management of editorial calendar and analytics tracker.
- Responsible for generating monthly social analytical reports and communicating analytical findings.
- Maintain all internal administrative trackers and documents.
- Assist in pre and post-production details for social-driven initiatives (when applicable).
- Assist in providing technical support on social platforms for our roster of artists.
- Research and stay ahead of new creative trends and developments to implement across our own social platforms.
- Passionate about fashion, beauty, art, and staying attuned to culturally relevant moments and industry happenings.
- Detail-oriented with excellent communication and writing skills; ability to take initiative.
To Apply: Please send your resume to erin@thewallgroup.com, subject line New Media Assistant.
www.thewallgroup.com
@thewallgroup