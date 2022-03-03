Skip to main content

Tom Ford Infuses His Fall 2022 Collection With an Electric Feel

Well, if "indie sleaze" is making a comeback...
tom-ford-fall-2022-collection-review-26

If "indie sleaze" is making a comeback — and by all accounts, trend forecaster and TikTok content creator Mandy Lee was absolutely on the money on her prediction back in 2021 — designers from the high end to the low will likely be dipping their toes into the aesthetic to capture a piece of that nostalgic market share. 

Not even Tom Ford seems to be immune to the siren call of Sidekick phones and over-exposed flash photos; his Fall 2022 collection is infused with a, shall we say, "Electric Feel"? (Sorry, I'm trying to delete it.) These are clothes begging to be worn in a sweaty basement where the Girl Talk is pumping all night long and the American Apparel lamé headbands are glittering in the dingy light: Grounded in shades of black with pops of uber-bright color, neon-tinged sunglasses and velvet hoodies, jewel-toned feather coats and cantilevered wedge sandals. 

The surest sign of all that the late-aughts are upon us again? The opaque colored tights that finish many of the looks. (Legend has it that if you say "Jenny Humphrey" three times into your mirror, these outfits appear.)

One thing is for sure: These are clothes begging to pop up in a Cobra Snake gallery, even if one jacket will set you back several year's worth of PBRs.

Recommended Articles

See the complete Tom Ford Fall 2022 collection in the gallery below:

tom-ford-fall-2022-collection-review-32
tom-ford-fall-2022-collection-review-1
tom-ford-fall-2022-collection-review-2
31
Gallery
31 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

christian-dior-fall-2022-collection-review-1
Fashion Week

Dior's Feminism Gets a Tech Upgrade for Fall 2022

But still, only one body type!

By Tyler McCallMar 1, 2022
Tom Ford RF19 0114
Fashion Week

Tom Ford Is Taking Us Back to His '90s Heyday for Fall 2019

The sexy, androgynous suiting that made him a star during his years at Gucci was a key focus, with modern touches (read: hoodies) thrown in for a new generation of customers.

By Alyssa Vingan KleinFeb 7, 2019
Tom Ford RS20 2053 crop
Fashion Week

Tom Ford Takes Over an Abandoned Subway Platform for Spring 2020

You want New York City grit? He's going to give it to you.

By Tyler McCallSep 9, 2019
carolina-herrera-fall-2022-collection-review-1
Fashion Week

Wes Gordon Still Has Some Tricks Up His Sleeves for Carolina Herrera

His Fall 2022 collection was — dare I say? — downright sexy.

By Tyler McCallFeb 14, 2022