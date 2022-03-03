Tom Ford Infuses His Fall 2022 Collection With an Electric Feel

Photo: Courtesy of Tom Ford

If "indie sleaze" is making a comeback — and by all accounts, trend forecaster and TikTok content creator Mandy Lee was absolutely on the money on her prediction back in 2021 — designers from the high end to the low will likely be dipping their toes into the aesthetic to capture a piece of that nostalgic market share.

Not even Tom Ford seems to be immune to the siren call of Sidekick phones and over-exposed flash photos; his Fall 2022 collection is infused with a, shall we say, "Electric Feel"? (Sorry, I'm trying to delete it.) These are clothes begging to be worn in a sweaty basement where the Girl Talk is pumping all night long and the American Apparel lamé headbands are glittering in the dingy light: Grounded in shades of black with pops of uber-bright color, neon-tinged sunglasses and velvet hoodies, jewel-toned feather coats and cantilevered wedge sandals.

The surest sign of all that the late-aughts are upon us again? The opaque colored tights that finish many of the looks. (Legend has it that if you say "Jenny Humphrey" three times into your mirror, these outfits appear.)

One thing is for sure: These are clothes begging to pop up in a Cobra Snake gallery, even if one jacket will set you back several year's worth of PBRs.

See the complete Tom Ford Fall 2022 collection in the gallery below:

31 Gallery 31 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.