Upstate Stock Is Hiring A Design And Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

Upstate Stock was born out of the simple fact that American manufacturing of the highest quality still exists.

Upstate Stock is looking for a design and marketing coordinator.

Responsibilities will include -designing and creating content for bi-weekly marketing emails. -website updating and content creation.-product packaging/labeling design.-implementing social media marketing plan based on created content.

Candidates will have to have a background in design with knowledge of all Adobe applications. A background in social media marketing is encouraged.

To Apply: Please send your resume to bram@upstatestock.com, subject line Design and Marketing Coordinator.