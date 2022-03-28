See What Everyone Wore to the Oscars After Party

Most of us can't fathom attaining the glamour that Oscars attendees achieve on the red carpet even once in our lives, much less twice in one evening. But for many celebrities, that's par for the course.

For many, scoring an invitation to Vanity Fair's Academy Award after party means an opportunity to don a whole new jaw-dropping look, mere hours after swanning on the show's red carpet. Such was the case at the 2022 fête, which saw a parade of awe-worthy fashion from attendees that included the cast of "Euphoria" (including Zendaya in a sharp Sportmax suit and Barbie Ferriera in Fendi), a selection of dressed-to-the-nines "Bridgerton" heartthrobs and plenty of models in cutouts. There were also Kardashians in Balenciaga and a surprise "Real Housewives" sighting. And while most opted to show more skin in sheer gowns and mini dresses after hours, Timothée Chalamet went the opposite direction, covering up from his first red carpet sighting of the night.

Click through the gallery below to see how all your favorite stars dressed for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

