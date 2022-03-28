Skip to main content
See What Everyone Wore to the Oscars After Party

See What Everyone Wore to the Oscars After Party

From Hollywood insiders to musicians and models.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From Hollywood insiders to musicians and models.

Most of us can't fathom attaining the glamour that Oscars attendees achieve on the red carpet even once in our lives, much less twice in one evening. But for many celebrities, that's par for the course.

For many, scoring an invitation to Vanity Fair's Academy Award after party means an opportunity to don a whole new jaw-dropping look, mere hours after swanning on the show's red carpet. Such was the case at the 2022 fête, which saw a parade of awe-worthy fashion from attendees that included the cast of "Euphoria" (including Zendaya in a sharp Sportmax suit and Barbie Ferriera in Fendi), a selection of dressed-to-the-nines "Bridgerton" heartthrobs and plenty of models in cutouts. There were also Kardashians in Balenciaga and a surprise "Real Housewives" sighting. And while most opted to show more skin in sheer gowns and mini dresses after hours, Timothée Chalamet went the opposite direction, covering up from his first red carpet sighting of the night. 

Click through the gallery below to see how all your favorite stars dressed for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

vanity-fair-oscars-after-party-2022-172
vanity-fair-oscars-after-party-2022-33
vanity-fair-oscars-after-party-2022-31
170
Gallery
170 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

ciara oscars after party
Style

See What All of Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the Oscars After-Parties

From Hollywood insiders to musicians and models.

By Whitney BauckMar 6, 2018
oscars 2020 after parties
Style

See What Tessa Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and More Wore to the 2020 Oscars After Parties

There was vintage Alexander McQueen, bondage-infused Versace and so much more.

By FashionistaFeb 10, 2020
oscars-2022-red-carpet-arrivals
Style

Every Look From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

See all the unforgettable fashion moments from Sunday night in one place.

By Fashionista19 hours ago
billy porter oscars 2020
Style

Every Look From the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

See all the unforgettable fashion moments from Sunday night in one place.

By FashionistaFeb 9, 2020