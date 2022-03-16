Skip to main content

Must Read: Vestiaire Collective Acquires Tradesy, Telfar To Open Flagship Store in New York

Plus, is nail care our latest skin-care obsession?
vestiaire-collective-acquires-tradesy

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Vestiaire Collective acquires Tradesy 
Two female-founded resale powerhouses have joined forces: Paris-based secondhand luxury marketplace Vestiaire Collective announced the purchase of American peer-to-peer resale platform Tradesy on Tuesday. The respective CEOs of both companies will continue to serve in their roles for the joint venture. "Customers of both Vestiaire Collective and Tradesy will significantly benefit from the companies' alliance," the press release states. "Sellers will see their product reaching a much broader audience, in the U.S. and globally, therefore optimizing the overall sale process. Buyers will be presented with an even broader selection of highly desirable pre-loved fashion goods, therefore enhancing their purchase experience." {Fashionista inbox} 

Telfar to open flagship store in New York 
Telfar will open a store in New York City later this year, so gird your wallets. The designer revealed the news in an interview with The Breakfast Club. While Clemons did not disclose a location, we're confident that the fashion pack will happily travel great distances to purchase cult-favorite bags from the brand. {Essence

Is nail care our latest skin-care obsession? 
The growing popularity of long, enhanced nails has paved the way for an attentive nail-care regimen that takes cues — and ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid — from skin care. Rachel Brown calls the trend the "skinification of nails" in a piece for Beauty Independent, writing that various beauty brands are looking to "deepen their understanding of the category and expand their arsenal of nail merchandise." {Beauty Independent

Fashion's runway protests aren't enough for activists
Fashion has a history of commercializing activism, yet actual protesters are not welcome on the runway. Frances Sola-Santiago explores why fashion's runway protests don't effect change in a piece for Refinery29. "It's not enough for brands to send political messages down the runway or to try and stage protest-cum-marketing extravaganzas of their own," Sola-Santiago writes. "Instead, activists are asking designers and brands to start taking their requests seriously, beyond clothing-based statements." {Refinery29

