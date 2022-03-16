What the Buyers Are Buying From the Fall 2022 Runways

According to designer womenswear buyers, the Fall 2022 shows were all about newness and fresh ideas.

New (or new-ish) designers at brands like Bottega Veneta, Alaïa and Prada drummed up excitement that buyers anticipate will get shoppers into stores (or get them clicking "add to cart") come fall. Meanwhile, labels like Peter Do, Rokh, Saint Laurent and Courrèges wooed retailers with looks that felt especially current and modern, even if the inspiration was more classic or nostalgic.

From iconic French fashion houses to exciting up-and-coming American designers, read on to see what buyers at LCD, Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop and Neiman Marcus are buying for fall.

Geraldine Chung, Founder and Buyer, LCD

8 Gallery 8 Images

Yumi Shin, Chief Merchant, Bergdorf Goodman

8 Gallery 8 Images

Lisa Aiken, Fashion and Lifestyle Director, Neiman Marcus

6 Gallery 6 Images

Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director, Shopbop

5 Gallery 5 Images

