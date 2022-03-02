Skip to main content

Must Read: Winnie Harlow Launches Cay Skin, Can Byredo Turn Itself Into a Beauty Powerhouse?

Plus, Sinéad Burke on representation and body diversity in fashion.
winnie-harlow-beauty-launch

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Winnie Harlow launches Cay Skin 
Winnie Harlow is getting into the beauty game with the launch of Cay skin, a line of sun-care products made with gentle, island-based ingredients and high-performance skin-care actives. The range includes face and body sunscreens, a daily protective lip balm and nutrient-packed body oil. The products are available online at Cayskin.com and will launch in-store at Sephora in April. {Fashionista inbox} 

Can Byredo turn itself into a beauty powerhouse? 
Byredo is benefitting from the luxury fragrance boom and carving out its own success, having doubled its pre-pandemic sales and effectively launched new cosmetics categories. Business of Fashion's Tamison O'Connor catches up with Byredo founder Ben Gorham to learn how he built the brand and laid the groundwork for its explosive growth, as well as how the fragrance label is preparing for its skin-care debut. {Business of Fashion

Recommended Articles

Sinéad Burke on representation and body diversity in fashion
Sinéad Burke pens an essay for Vogue's Body Language series to discuss whether her increased visibility has helped create greater body diversity in the fashion industry. "As a disabled woman, the ability to disappear is not always within my remit. But the reality is that disabled people exist both loudly and quietly within this industry. And while visibility is important, it is not enough," Burke writes. "Systemic change takes work — and sometimes, it takes retreat and silence as well. Just because you don't see us or hear us, doesn't mean we're not here." {Vogue

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson collaborates with Weekend Max Mara for Spring 2022 
Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson teamed up with Weekend Max Mara to create a Spring 2022 collection rooted in playful maximalism — a reflection of her own colorful and print-heavy style. Karefa-Johnson shares her inspirations for the vibrant collaboration, the focus on silk scarves throughout the range and her love for statement-making outerwear in a Kristen Bateman piece for Vogue. {Vogue

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

winnie-harlow-love-advent
News

Must Read: Winnie Harlow Makes Her 'Love' Advent Debut, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set Royal Wedding Date

Kelly Cutrone says Russell Simmons tried to rape her.

By Dara Prant
Dec 15, 2017
vestiaire collective report
News

Must Read: Sustainability Is Driving the Resale Boom, Bustle Digital Group Staffers Form Union

Plus, Madewell gets into athleisure.

By Dara Prant
Oct 20, 2020
elavtor-music-off-white-promo
News

Must Read: Off-White and Byredo Unveil New Fragrance Collaboration, Vivienne Westwood Apologizes for Copying T-Shirt

Plus, how to buy the Timothée Chalamet shirt James Ivory wore to the Oscars.

By Dara Prant
Mar 5, 2018
Kohls - Mary Kate and Ashley
News

Must Read: Elizabeth and James to Be Sold Exclusively at Kohl's, How Luiz Mattos Turns Models Into Brands

Plus, Harlem's Fashion Row is trying to address fashion's diversity problem.

By Dara Prant
Apr 11, 2019