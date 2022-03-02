Must Read: Winnie Harlow Launches Cay Skin, Can Byredo Turn Itself Into a Beauty Powerhouse?

Photo: Courtesy of Cay Skin

Winnie Harlow launches Cay Skin

Winnie Harlow is getting into the beauty game with the launch of Cay skin, a line of sun-care products made with gentle, island-based ingredients and high-performance skin-care actives. The range includes face and body sunscreens, a daily protective lip balm and nutrient-packed body oil. The products are available online at Cayskin.com and will launch in-store at Sephora in April. {Fashionista inbox}

Can Byredo turn itself into a beauty powerhouse?

Byredo is benefitting from the luxury fragrance boom and carving out its own success, having doubled its pre-pandemic sales and effectively launched new cosmetics categories. Business of Fashion's Tamison O'Connor catches up with Byredo founder Ben Gorham to learn how he built the brand and laid the groundwork for its explosive growth, as well as how the fragrance label is preparing for its skin-care debut. {Business of Fashion}

Sinéad Burke on representation and body diversity in fashion

Sinéad Burke pens an essay for Vogue's Body Language series to discuss whether her increased visibility has helped create greater body diversity in the fashion industry. "As a disabled woman, the ability to disappear is not always within my remit. But the reality is that disabled people exist both loudly and quietly within this industry. And while visibility is important, it is not enough," Burke writes. "Systemic change takes work — and sometimes, it takes retreat and silence as well. Just because you don't see us or hear us, doesn't mean we're not here." {Vogue}

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson collaborates with Weekend Max Mara for Spring 2022

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson teamed up with Weekend Max Mara to create a Spring 2022 collection rooted in playful maximalism — a reflection of her own colorful and print-heavy style. Karefa-Johnson shares her inspirations for the vibrant collaboration, the focus on silk scarves throughout the range and her love for statement-making outerwear in a Kristen Bateman piece for Vogue. {Vogue}

