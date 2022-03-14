ZOÏ Agency Is Hiring A Communications Assistant In New York, NY

As a Communications Assistant, you will have the benefit of working alongside a small team in New York and across offices in Toronto and Montreal as well as exposure to clients within the lifestyle industry including fashion, beauty, design and hospitality. The Communications Assistant will support the team in day-to-day activities across the client roster as well as gain experience in contributing to larger projects. The Communications Assistant will also be responsible for standard administrative tasks.



The appropriate candidate should be hardworking, detail-oriented, and proactive with a desire to grow within the agency. A motivated work ethic, initiative, and curiosity along with a drive to excel will be highly regarded.



ZOÏ Agency is currently a hybrid work model requiring 2-3 days in-person at the office (subject to change).



Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

· Supporting the team in day-to-day activity

· Tracking media coverage for all clients

· Preparing press clippings

· Researching for client strategies and special projects

· Brainstorming new and creative outreaches for clients and conducting pitching with the support of manager

· Preparing and trafficking sample requests

· Spearheading reporting as needed for each client with guidance from manager

· Performing administrative tasks such as keeping the office running smoothly, managing subscriptions, preparing shipments and inventory management



The Ideal Candidate



Requirements

· B.A. in communications, public relations, journalism, marketing or other relevant subject

· Prior intern experience preferred

· Knowledge of key online and print lifestyle publications

· Understanding of established and emerging social media platforms and KOL’s

· Proficient in Mac operating system and Microsoft Office

· Strong writing and communication skills

· Highly developed sense of organization, with great attention to detail

· Ability to work in a team environment

· Excellent time management skills, including the ability to prioritize, meet multiple deadlines and manage stress

· Intermediate Photoshop skills and experience is a plus

· Vaccination for COVID-19



For more information about ZOÏ Agency and our clients please visit www.agence-zoi.com.



Interested and qualified candidates may apply by sending their cover letter and resumé at HR@agence-zoi.com.



About Us

Inspired to bring brands to life, ZOÏ Agency (‘life’ in Greek) was founded by Maria Varvarikos in 2000 and has left an indelible mark on the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and travel brands that have since partnered with the agency. With offices in New York, Montreal and Toronto, our boutique bureaus offer each client full public relations services across the United States, Canada, and in major cities worldwide.



With a mission to foster client relations that nurture new ideas, innovation, and growth, ZOÏ Agency maintains a highly curated roster of brands, working with designers and tastemakers that inspire and motivate the team to push boundaries and achieve further excellence.



Comprised of young, seasoned professionals who are passionate about their work, ZOÏ Agency’s team assumes the role of brand ambassador rather than PR representative, forming an unofficial extension of the brand’s office and one that truly understands and communicates the unique identities of its clients. The agency’s selective number of clients allows each account manager to invest more time, energy and resources into our client relationships.



It’s this personalized approach that has allowed ZOÏ Agency to form long-term relationships with its clients and its strong network of media contacts, generating measurable results for every client while implementing tactics, event concepts and strategies that disrupt traditional PR and instead leave a unique impact of their own.



For a list of client roster examples, many of which were launched by ZOÏ Agency in North America, please visit our website: www.agence-zoi.com