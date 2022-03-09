Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zöe Kravitz's Real Rose Petal-Adorned Met Dress

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Every time Zöe Kravitz calls up Fernando García and Laura Kim, you know something epic's about to happen on the red carpet. The cat-corseted black gown from "The Batman" premiere was only the latest example of their longstanding collaboration, which really took off when the designers dressed her for the 2017 Met Gala.

That year, the Costume Institute was celebrating Rei Kawakubo and her work at Comme des Garcons with an exhibit titled "Art of the In-Between." Though it wasn't strictly on-theme, Kravitz's custom Oscar de la Renta dress did make it into the pantheon of all-time best Met Gala looks (at least for Team Fashionista).

"Zöe's favorite was a look from the runway that had flowers on the bust, and it was actually Andrew [Mukamal, Kravitz's stylist]'s idea to work with somebody who does preserve flowers here in L.A.," García told Dhani just days after the Met Gala of how they made it happen. " And so they shipped them to us."

The 2017 Met Gala came shortly after García and Kim made their runway debut as joint creative directors of Oscar de la Renta. Kravitz's gown takes the high craftsmanship and elegance in eveningwear that the house is known for, building off a silhouette with an Audrey Hepburn-esque, old-Hollywood feel and making it their own with a bold, unexpected touch: actual rose petals dyed black and affixed to the bust and cape.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kravitz went light on jewelry, the main accessories a pair of oversized round diamond studs from Tacori (because when you're a walking bouquet, why overdo it?). Her beauty was similarly restrained — her longtime glam team (hair stylist Nikki Nelms and makeup artist Nina Park) created a bleached pixie cut, sharp black cat eye and a peachy lip.

"It was cool to see how collaborative and involved they were…holding up fabrics, wanting to see what my personality was about and how to make that come through with the dress," Kravitz told the Hollywood Reporter that same year about working with García and Kim.

Kravitz's real rose petal-adorned Oscar de la Renta may have been one of one, but you can shop pink-hued pieces inspired by the actor in the gallery, below.

