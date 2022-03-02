Zoë Kravitz Wore a Cat-Silhouette Corset Dress and We Are Overwhelmed

There's "cats," the household pet. There's "Cats." the musical. And now, there's "cats," the custom Oscar de la Renta dress.

Zoë Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta at a premiere of 'The Batman' in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There's "cats," the household pet. Then there's "Cats," the musical. And now, thanks to Zoë Kravitz, we also have "cats," the corset dress.

On Tuesday, the star attended a premiere of "The Batman" in New York City wearing a strapless Oscar de la Renta corset dress with a cat-silhouette neckline. As you may know, Team Fashionista has always been a fan of Kravitz's general existence and literally-never-misses personal style — so, let's just say we're all feeling a little overwhelmed right now.

As Fashionista's own Dhani Mau put it best, lord help us survive this press tour — and the baddie Holly Golightly aesthetic Kravitz has chosen for it. While we couldn't imagine any look outdoing the scalloped neckline and innovative underboob windows Kravitz wore in London, a cat-adorned corset with belly-button-height deep V seems to have accomplished the impossible. Classy-but-sexy cat-adorned boobs! For Catwoman! Brilliant.

Zoë Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta at a premiere of 'The Batman' in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kravitz completed the look with simple stud earrings and long (cat-claw-like?) almond-shaped nails by Aki Hirayama. For her hair, she chose a sleek topknot featuring slicked bangs and a single curl placed front and center on the forehead, the latest in Kravitz's crop of catwomanly hairstyles by hair master Nikki Nelms for the actor's current press rounds. Kravitz's makeup by Nina Park was subdued and relatively neutral, but on-theme nonetheless: An undeniable cat-eye flick of eyeliner sat beneath her sultry, darkened brows.

If you're not already a cat person, now might be a good time to consider making the switch.

