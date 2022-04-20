Spend Your 4/20 Weeding Through These High-Quality Cannabis Goods

Happy 4/20 to all you stoners out there! As cannabis continues to be legalized and the fashion and beauty industries evolve with the times, we rounded up some of the latest products that will get you high, keep you high, or generally just give off the vibe that yes, you always keep a pre-roll nearby in case of emergency.

From heart-shaped smoking devices to artfully decorated vape batteries and a variety of edible goodies, there's something for everyone. (Well, if everyone likes THC — but you could use a lot of these products for CBD as well!)

21 Gallery 21 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

