Spend Your 4/20 Weeding Through These High-Quality Cannabis Goods

You probably don't need weed-infused macarons... But then again, don't you?

Photo: Emma Louise Swanson/Courtesy of Edie Parker Flower

Happy 4/20 to all you stoners out there! As cannabis continues to be legalized and the fashion and beauty industries evolve with the times, we rounded up some of the latest products that will get you high, keep you high, or generally just give off the vibe that yes, you always keep a pre-roll nearby in case of emergency.

From heart-shaped smoking devices to artfully decorated vape batteries and a variety of edible goodies, there's something for everyone. (Well, if everyone likes THC — but you could use a lot of these products for CBD as well!)

DadGrass_GeorgeHarrison_ATMG_SpecialBlend_25
Hervé Salted Caramel Macarons
Superette & MarKit Nail Kit
21
Gallery
21 Images

