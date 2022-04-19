Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman Hit 'The Northman' Premiere in Two Equally Statement-Making Looks

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

If you're a fan of movies, it's always a treat to see a film as talent-packed as "The Northman," which stars Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Alexander Skarsgard and more. It's about...well, to be honest, I've seen the trailer, but I still couldn't tell you what it's "about" — I kind of suspect "plot" isn't really the point here – but it's from director Robert Eggers, who has done some wild and trippy stuff, so I'm sure it's great.

But if you're a fan of fashion, the real treat comes when the press tour starts. Getting to see Taylor-Joy and Kidman on the same red carpet? Be still my heart! The two appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Northman" in completely different looks that somehow still played well together.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On one side of the coin was Taylor-Joy, who went for a vaguely on-theme dress from (who else?) Dior. It's a plain, halter-necked gown that is gorgeous in its simplicity: The silhouette is perfectly fitted at the bodice and then gently drapes away from the body, and the open back ends in a series of fanned pleats. The statement-maker here is the pearl-embellished neck piece, a sort of filigree collar that takes this dress to the next level. A thick swipe of black liner and a long braid finish out the look.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kidman went in the opposite direction, working with stylist Julia von Boehm to put together an outfit around this Prada dress. Where Taylor-Joy went simple, this is anything but: the gown is an almost acid-green that's covered in a bronze mesh, embellished at the skirt and shoulders with crystals. Obviously, the feature which stands out the most are the explosions of pink feathers from each arm, which, in a way that only Prada seems to be able to pull off, feels cool rather than cloying. A pair of black Prada sandals match the mock neck of the dress, and her mirrored clutch adds a touch of visual interest that doesn't compete with the rest.

The jury may still be out on whether I'll see "The Northman" (I can't even figure out from the trailer if it's scary, and I am a big baby) but I'm officially willing to declare this red carpet moment with its stars a win.

