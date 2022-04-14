APM Model Management Is Hiring An Agent In New York, NY

The ideal candidate is a strong team player that will develop within the agency long-term. Strong interest in trends, publications and models is key. Computer and social media savvy, proactive on own initiative with attention to detail.



Must have excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills.



You will be responsible for (not limited to);

-Organizing, coordinating, and carrying out all client related inquiries from initial contact to booking.

-Reviewing contractual agreements between models and clients.

-Client and photographer out-reach, scheduling test shoots.

-Scouting and signing fresh faces

-Other tasks (depending on experience) include model visa assistance, completing daily ad-hoc projects and assisting with a variety of administrative and art department tasks.



To Apply: Please send your resume to zuzanna@apmmodels.com, subject line Model Agent.



About APM Models



We don't just bring you models of the moment - through the power of togetherness, APM NY is more than a model agency. We are leading influencers and opinion formers at the heart of the industry, having the insight to inspire through our diversity and mindfulness.



@apmmodels