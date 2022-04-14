Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

APM Model Management Is Hiring An Agent In New York, NY

APM Models New York is looking for an agent to join their expanding team. Industry experience is essential, agency experience is preferable but not essential.
APM_Full_Logotype

The ideal candidate is a strong team player that will develop within the agency long-term. Strong interest in trends, publications and models is key. Computer and social media savvy, proactive on own initiative with attention to detail.

Must have excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills.

You will be responsible for (not limited to);
-Organizing, coordinating, and carrying out all client related inquiries from initial contact to booking.
-Reviewing contractual agreements between models and clients.
-Client and photographer out-reach, scheduling test shoots.
-Scouting and signing fresh faces
-Other tasks (depending on experience) include model visa assistance, completing daily ad-hoc projects and assisting with a variety of administrative and art department tasks.

To Apply: Please send your resume to zuzanna@apmmodels.com, subject line Model Agent.

About APM Models

We don't just bring you models of the moment - through the power of togetherness, APM NY is more than a model agency. We are leading influencers and opinion formers at the heart of the industry, having the insight to inspire through our diversity and mindfulness.

@apmmodels

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

purple logo
Careers

Purple Is Hiring An Account Manager In New York, NY

Purple New York are looking for an experienced Account Manager for its Fashion division to join the agency.

By Winnie LiuJul 20, 2018
dna
Careers

dna model management Is Hiring An Assistant Agent In New York, NY

dna is looking for a motivated and very dynamic person to train as an assistant agent on the women’s board.

By Winnie LiuApr 18, 2019
70s-colors-colours-46244 pexels pixabay
Sponsored Story

Model Management Agency, The Society, Is Hiring An Assistant In New York, NY

As a Department Assistant, you will help organize, coordinate, and carry out all departmental processes and projects for the commercial team at The Society.

By Winnie LiuMar 21, 2022
offshore agency 191011_NikeCactus_01D_000128580010
Sponsored Story

Offshore Agency Is Hiring Model Agents / Bookers In New York, NY / Remote

Offshore Agency is a talent management, casting and mother agency representing multidimensional models and creative individuals.

By Winnie LiuAug 19, 2021