Arianne Elmy Is Hiring A Part-Time Content Creator In New York, NY

Fashion Brand Arianne Elmy is seeking a PAID Part-Time Content Creator - to start immediately- must be able to work 2 to 3 days a week in person.
arianne elmy

Arianne Elmy is a fast-growing NYC based Women’s Ready-To-Wear brand. The brand has been worn by celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lorde, Lil Kim, Brandy, and more. It’s been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, People Style, BET Style, W Mag and Paper Magazine.

The brand sells largely via DTC as well as in various boutiques and on Shopbop.com
The brand is seeking a skilled content creator with an emphasis on videos. The position is part-time, paid and has the potential of becoming full time. Our office is located in NYC’s garment district. This role includes making videos for socials, taking behind the scenes content, pitching media and advertising ideas, and occasionally helping post/plan content.

Please send content samples and resumes to info@arianne-elmy.com
https://arianne-elmy.com

Qualifications:
- Must know Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects & Photoshop ****
- Must have a deep understanding of TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms
- Must be able to work in person 2-3 days a week
- Efficient time management
- Perfect Role for recent college graduate
- Self-motivated and quick learner
- Creative and comfortable pitching ideas
- Social media savvy
- Ability to work in fast-paced environment
- Easy Going Attitude
- Must provide proof of vaccination

Responsibilities:
- Film behind the scenes content at our NYC studio and at our Factory
- Occasionally film videos with founder on locations
- Execute video ideas for TikTok and Instagram reels
- Edit videos on Adobe Suite
- Create content based on relevancy of social media trends
- Assist in planning content calendar
- Use social media to respond and engage with followers and influencers
- Brainstorm new ways to present content across platforms

