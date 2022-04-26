Ashley Michaelsen PR & Fashion Showroom Internship Program

Images courtesy of Ashley Michaelsen PR

Ashley Michaelsen PR (AMPR) is a unique PR boutique Agency based in Los Angeles CA. AMPR specializes in fashion publicity, up to date marketing/branding strategies, website design, social media management, creative direction and photography production, influencer marketing, and small business consulting. In addition to our marketing services, we have a Fashion PR showroom where brands can house their styles for celebrity, magazine, and other media placements. We work closely with our network of fashion stylists, production houses, celebrities, bloggers and editors to secure aligned PR placemats giving clients brand exposure and awareness.



*this is an unpaid internship with opportunities for college/class credit



Responsibilities:

● Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the agencies activities

● Update spreadsheets, databases and inventories with information

● Prepare and deliver promotional presentations

● Compose and post online content on the company’s website and social media accounts

● Write marketing literature (brochures, press releases etc) to augment the company’s presence in the market

● Blogger gifting partnership management with our footwear brands

● Social media management. Daily posts, caption creation, some content creation, engagement and organic growth management

● Showroom management, handling all pull requests and returns along with tracking placements, clippings and collecting for monthly recaps to present to clients

● Overall showroom maintenance, checking in new inventory, displaying new styles in our showroom, organizing the showroom and keeping it tidy as needed for effective flow.

● Sales outreach initiatives for one of our jewelry brands. Contacts and verbiage will be provided.

● Uploading new products onto two shopify sites-Can train the right candidate. No coding required just uploading images onto the sites.

● Outreach to stylist and updating them on new styles available in our showroom for loans and rental items

● Facebook shop uploads and management.

● Shipping packages and ordering items as needed/Errand runs as needed.

● Outreach for onboarding additional clients in the fashion space.

● Organizing industry contact lists and sourcing additional contacts as needed.

● Production Assistant on photoshoots.

● Organizing dropbox folders and files and adding documents and content into correct folders and keeping dropbox as organized as possible

Skills:

● Good understanding of office management and marketing principles

● Demonstrable ability to multi-task and adhere to deadlines

● Well-organized with a customer-oriented approach

● Good knowledge of market research techniques and databases

● Excellent knowledge of Google suite, marketing computer software and online applications (CRM tools, Online analytics, Google Adwords etc.)

● Exquisite communication and people skills

● Must be savvy in dropbox organization

● Must be willing to learn marketing platforms- Klaviyo, Drip, Yotpo, FB shop, Shopify

● Photoshop is a plus but not necessary

● Graphic design is a plus but not necessary

● Must be super organized and self starter with little direction after the training period

● Must have a car and be on time

● Remote work is possible at times.

● Must have an apple laptop

● Must be okay working alone most of the time with direction from owner as needed

● Must have great communication skills and attention to detail and be a fast worker.



What can you expect from an internship with AMPR:

● AMPR offers class/college credit. We are glad to work with your university to ensure that you receive credit and meet any hour requirements for an internship, field work, or practicum.

● Opportunity to expand your network and work directly with influencers, fashion brands, and stylists.

● Ability to be creative in a team environment to establish new projects and acquire new clients.



How to Apply:

● Email a resume and cover letter to assistant@ashleymichaelsen.com