Must Read: Supply Chain Issues Pose Challenges for Mass Beauty Retail, Is Festival Style Still Relevant?

Supply chain issues pose challenges for mass beauty retail

While beauty has been a "bright spot" for mass retailers over the past few years, there are growing concerns that it may not last, especially as supply chain issues continue to plague the industry. This, among other concerns, will be an important topic of focus at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Annual Meeting happening next week in Palm Beach, Florida, reports Faye Brookman for WWD. {WWD}

Is 'festival style' still relevant?

Does the concept of "festival style" still resonate? Veronique Hyland explores the subject in a column for Elle, asking, "This weekend, when Coachella comes roaring back after a two-year absence, what will its attendees' style look like? And, though it still adorns the sites of many retailers, is 'festival style' even a relevant concept anymore?" As a new generation attends festivals, there's speculation that festival style will merely evolve, and that the overall aesthetic will be "Gen Z-ified," with "extremely 'Euphoria' vibes." {Elle}

Exploring the rise of LoveShackFancy

Jessica Testa explores the growing popularity and success of clothing brand LoveShackFancy, particularly amid the pandemic, for The New York Times. "What happened [over the last few years] was a strategic shift driven by a few factors, among them a realization by LoveShackFancy's owners that its customers behaved like fans," writes Testa. "This culminated in growth in net sales of about 125 percent from 2020 to 2021, according to the company — but also a growth in bewilderment among people outside its customer base. In a moment marked by a pandemic, war, social strife and a generally ceaseless sense of doom, where was this pretty, brash, moneyed and altogether doom-free brand coming from?" {The New York Times}

