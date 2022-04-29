Bella and Gigi Hadid Had Two Different Approaches to Glamour at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A red carpet moment is about so much more than the clothes you put on. There's the hair, the makeup, the accessories and the styling, all of which come together to create an image, convey a story or a theme and build a narrative. There are countless ways to go about it — that's part of what makes it so fun to watch! — and we saw two distinct approaches last night at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala from members of the same gene pool.

Bella and Gigi Hadid attended the event, which was co-hosted by Edward Enninful (meaning other supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Adut Akech, Kate Moss and Karlie Kloss, were on the guest list as well), wearing looks that offered contrasting interpretations of formal dressing.

Bella went for old Hollywood-referential glamour, styled by Law Roach in a vintage Dior by Yves Saint Laurent gown from 1959, plucked from his personal archive. (He dubbed her "Bella Kennedy Onassis" on Instagram.)

The black strapless dress, purchased from Los Angeles' Aralda Vintage, boasts a rosebud fashioned out of the same fabric on the bust and a high-low hem that revealed a pair of black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. The model finished off the look with Chopard jewels and see-through black elbow-length gloves on the accessories front, plus an elegant updo by Evanie Frausto and silver screen siren makeup by Nadia Tayeh.

Gigi, meanwhile, opted to go the contemporary runway route in one of the most popular collections to come out of the Fall 2022 Fashion Month: Valentino's (almost) entirely pink "PP" line.

She brought Look 5 from the runway to the red carpet with the help of Mimi Cuttrell, who kept it otherwise simple on the accessories front, save for some Jacquie Aiche jewels — understandable, as the off-the-shoulder-to-toe magenta doesn't need much embellishment. Patrick Ta also went with a more pared-back, bronzed makeup moment; same with Esther Langham on hair, who styled Gigi's silvery blonde hair down and behind her bare shoulder.

Now, choose your (fashion) fighter! There's really no wrong answer here.

