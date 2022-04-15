Skip to main content

16 Multi-Purpose Face Palettes to Define, Highlight and Sculpt Your Makeup Like a Pro

Plus, they're surprisingly easy to use.
face-palettes-main

Watching all the TikTok blush tutorials and YouTube contouring how-tos in the world can only get you so far — to get truly professional-looking makeup, arming yourself with the right tools is key. 

When it comes to expertly sculpting, highlighting, contouring, color correcting or just subtly enhancing the face, a quality multi-purpose palette can transform even makeup novices into pros. From versatile blush duos packing powder and cream formulas to multi-colored concealer sets that create a flawless complexion to bronzer/highlighter combos capable of unveiling supermodel-like cheekbones, these are the overachievers that will become the most-used products in your makeup bag. Not only are they surprisingly simple to use with a paint-by-numbers-like approach, but they'll also suit a wide range of skin tones, textural preferences and budgets.

Click through the gallery to see (and shop) them all.

mac-studio-fix-sculpt-palette
pat-mcgrath-bridgerton-divine-blush-glow-trio
charlotte-tilbury-supernudes-nudegasm-palette-
16
Gallery
16 Images

