Must Read: Billie Eilish Made a Sneaker for Nike, Thomas Doherty Is Now a Dior Beauty Ambassador

Photo: Courtesy of Nike

Billie Eilish made a sneaker for Nike

Nike teamed up with Billie Eilish to reimagine some of the brand's iconic sneakers with environmentally preferred materials and a universal color palette. The singer reworked the classic Air Force 1 sneakers with chunkier details and in a mushroom color. The collaboration also includes a hoodie, sweatpants and T-shirt. The Nike Air Force 1 Billie and related apparel will release on April 25 globally on SNKRS. {Fashionista inbox}

Thomas Doherty is now a Dior Beauty ambassador

Thomas Doherty is the newest face on the Dior Beauty roster. The "Gossip Girl" actor speaks with WWD about the partnership, revealed Monday, and how TV challenges him more than film in an interview with James Manso. "The brand has really held onto its integrity, which I really admire," Doherty says of Dior. "In Paris, I saw Kim [Jones'] show and was so fortunate to go to the archives before. I was able to see all of the house's codes within the clothes with that context." {WWD}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.