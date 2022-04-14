Brilliant Earth Is Hiring A PR Senior Associate (Remote, Ideally Located in Denver, CO or NY, NY)

Company: Brilliant Earth

Title: PR Senior Associate

Location: Remote (Ideally Denver, CO or NY, NY)

Salary Range: $70-$80k



Brilliant Earth is seeking a motivated, driven and passionate PR Senior Associate to provide hands-on support in our day-to-day PR and Brand Partnership functions. Ideal candidates bring a balanced quantitative and qualitative approach to drive results and continuous improvement of the PR program. In this role, you will work closely with internal cross-functional partners and with outside agencies to drive best-in-class and innovative PR strategies on behalf of our joyful, luxurious consumer brand.



While we are currently working remotely, this role is ideally based in Denver, CO or New York, NY.

Responsibilities

Support communications strategies that increase brand awareness, drive media coverage and amplify brand messaging

Supporting and monitoring external PR Agency with press coverage across print and digital media including exclusives, features and product placements

Lead regional Showroom PR strategy, working alongside local Showrooms to build considered, editorial plans for new locations, providing consistent updates and ensuring PR programs support business goals and PR directives

Monitor industry trends to be proactive for Agency management and pitching ideas

Maintain relationships with publications and editors with a proven track record of securing industry and consumer-facing press placements

Compile and prepare written briefs for media interviews for brand leaders

Assist in all writing materials including collection press releases and store opening announcements ·

Responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Public Relations gifting program, including: maintenance of general workflow and communication for sampling requests, tracking status and sample movement

Supervise daily press coverage tracking and distribution to cross-functional teams

Collaborate with Analytics team to report and track media coverage across different mediums such as print, online, social media and broadcast to measure impact of PR outreach

Maintain PR calendar, including key PR activations, news and ensure alignment with business goals and cross-department teams

Oversee monthly press reporting and media tracker

Collaborate with merchandising teams, brand marketing team, social team, creative teams and design teams to ensure brand consistency and achievement of overall business objectives.

Qualifications

3+ years’ experience in Public Relations,

Experience with direct-to-consumer, fashion or luxury brands, preferred

Proactive self-starter with demonstrated organizational, strategic thinking, multitasking, and time management skills

Experience managing external partners, including agencies and gifting relationships

Experience building press and editor relationships and ability to lean into existing relationships

Experience with PR tracking and outreach tools (i.e. MuckRack, Meltwater, or similar)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, balancing day-to-day execution and big-picture thinking

Creative passion for Brilliant Earth’s mission of ethically-sourced fine jewelry and giving back

What We Offer



The targeted budget for this position is $70k - 80k. This compensation budget may be adjusted at any time at the discretion of the company.



At Brilliant Earth, we’re passionate about the employee experience. That’s why we offer an excellent training program and endless opportunities for career growth! In addition, we offer competitive salaries and a robust benefits package, including:

Equity Compensation. You will play an important role in the growth and success of the company . RSU awards allow us all to share in these successes.

You will play an important role in the growth and success of the company RSU awards allow us all to share in these successes. Insurance. Medical, dental, and vision insurance kick in on the first day of your 2nd month!

Medical, dental, and vision insurance kick in on the first day of your 2nd month! 401k match. We know that saving for the future is important. That's why we offer a generous 401k match.

We know that saving for the future is important. That's why we offer a generous 401k match. Flexible Paid Time Off. We know it’s important to recharge and relax.

We know it’s important to recharge and relax. Disability and Life insurance. 100% employer-paid.

100% employer-paid. Pre-Tax Commuter Benefits.

Continued Education. Company-sponsored learning in leadership, professional skills, diversity & inclusion, and access to tuition reimbursement for role-specific trainings.

Company-sponsored learning in leadership, professional skills, diversity & inclusion, and access to tuition reimbursement for role-specific trainings. Employee Discounts. As an employee at Brilliant Earth, you’ll receive a generous discount on our jewelry.

As an employee at Brilliant Earth, you’ll receive a generous discount on our jewelry. Wellness Benefits. We offer access to exclusive discounts on gym memberships and more, as well as an Employee Assistance Program for 24/7 access to counseling.

We offer access to exclusive discounts on gym memberships and more, as well as an Employee Assistance Program for 24/7 access to counseling. Giving Back and Volunteer Opportunities. In addition to our giving back programs, our teams support local initiatives and spend time together by volunteering.

To Apply, please visit: https://brilliantearth.applytojob.com/apply/KUMl8fchji/PR-Senior-Associate?source=Fashionista



More About Us



Brilliant Earth is one of the fastest growing e-commerce jewelers in the world, and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Founded in 2005, we have been featured in Time, The Knot, Forbes, and Refinery29, among many other media outlets. We are a group of dedicated team members with a common goal of creating a more sustainable, transparent, and compassionate jewelry industry. We are searching for bright and passionate people who are excited to make an impact from day one and grow with the company to take on greater responsibility over time. We are hard-working team players that welcome challenges and rise to any occasion. Our community of collaboration, respect and encouragement is fostered by frequent team events, cross-departmental meetings and celebrating our wins, big and small. Brilliant Earth team members bring a top-notch attitude and a willingness to help each other grow.



Brilliant Earth recognizes the value of diversity and inclusion on our team, as we work together to reinvent fine jewelry in a thoughtful and modern way. At Brilliant Earth, we celebrate each other – our successes, the lessons along the way, and the unique perspectives each individual brings to our team. It is our intent to maintain a work environment and hiring process which is free of harassment or discrimination because of sex, race, religion, color, national origin, physical or mental disability, genetic information, marital status, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, military service, veteran status, or any other status protected by Federal, State or local laws. We are committed to complying with all Federal, State and local laws providing Equal Employment Opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations.