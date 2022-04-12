Catbird Is Hiring A Growth Marketing Manager In New York, NY

Catbird is filling an exciting new role within our marketing team for a best-in-class performance marketer! Our ideal candidate will drive a clear topline growth strategy using data driven insights and works well with cross functional partners across marketing, digital, and creative.



This position will report to the Marketing Director, with additional support from a nimble team with first hand experience in Catbird’s full evolution.



Responsibilities

● Lead the execution and scalability of Catbird’s digital marketing activities with a focus on customer acquisition and repeat engagement.

● Translate Catbird’s customer lifecycle into a full funnel media plan to optimize by channel for traffic and conversion.

● Partner closely with our agency and CRM lead on future proofing through a diversified marketing mix and ownership of first party data/customer segment analysis.

● Partner with our agency on ongoing testing and ad hoc analysis to optimize key performance metrics, share recommendations, and scale as necessary

● Understand and leverage the most effective creative and messaging for evergreen, launch, and test campaigns that drive brand awareness and conversion.

● Act as the project manager between agency and art department to meet deliverables and deadlines, with the support of a team coordinator.



Qualifications

● 5+ years experience in growth marketing; preferably with an omnichannel, customer centric brand in fashion or beauty

● Strong quantitative skills are a must

● Supports the test and learn approach

● Customer focused, with the ability to tap CX, retail, and direct customer feedback loops to make decisions

● P&L ownership mentality, able to partner with finance and marketing lead to achieve our business goals within budget

● Hands-on experience with Google Analytics, Facebook Ads Manager, Google AdWords, and affiliate advertising platforms.

● Hands-on experience with independently using business intelligence tools such as Looker as well as customer data platforms; high level understanding of its core functions

● Experience in Shopify or Magento

● Experience with advertising channels such as TikTok, Reddit, connected TV, and video marketing is a plus



