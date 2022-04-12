Skip to main content
Catbird Is Hiring A Merchandise Planner In New York, NY

The Planner will provide key support in sales and inventory planning for Catbird Jewelry.
The Planner will provide key support in sales and inventory planning for Catbird Jewelry. The ideal candidate will be able to manage a large, diverse product catalog in a fast-paced dynamic environment. This position is full-time.

Responsibilities:
● Planning/Projections: analyze sales, receipts, stock levels and other key metrics. Deliver sales projections and target stock levels by sku, style, product type.
● Reporting: prepare regular reports, presenting recommendations re assortment edits, product or category opportunities, liabilities.
● Allocation/Inventory: provide location sku minimums and manage stock balance transfers.
● New releases: work across departments on new product launches including sku creation, listing readiness, stock availability. Manage dissemination of product knowledge.
● Catalogue: maintain and update back-end for all active products including cost/price reviews, listing and sku adjustments, assortment changes.
● Management/Leadership: manage, develop and train assistants and coordinators. Oversee the proper execution of department tasks. Co-manage projects and initiatives. Represent Merchandising in interdepartmental efforts.
● Digital: work cross-functionally to optimize web sales, product/category performance and conversion by supporting the building/maintenance of website listings and other features, and providing product recommendations for mailers and social.

Our ideal candidate:
● 4-5+ years in buying or planning
● 1-2+ years of management experience in the industry
● Adept at learning new platforms and systems
● Strong analytical, problem solving, Excel and retail math skills
● Excellent communication skills
● Detail oriented
● Flexible: able to pivot quickly, multitask and set priorities for self and team
● Strong sense of urgency and ownership
● Team player with a respectful, positive and supportive approach
● Willingness to work overtime as necessary

To Apply: Please visit https://jobs.lever.co/Catbird/08accf37-3d6d-46a5-966e-5fbd1db3b9dc

@catbirdnyc

