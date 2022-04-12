Catbird Is Hiring A Merchandise Planner In New York, NY
The Planner will provide key support in sales and inventory planning for Catbird Jewelry. The ideal candidate will be able to manage a large, diverse product catalog in a fast-paced dynamic environment. This position is full-time.
Responsibilities:
● Planning/Projections: analyze sales, receipts, stock levels and other key metrics. Deliver sales projections and target stock levels by sku, style, product type.
● Reporting: prepare regular reports, presenting recommendations re assortment edits, product or category opportunities, liabilities.
● Allocation/Inventory: provide location sku minimums and manage stock balance transfers.
● New releases: work across departments on new product launches including sku creation, listing readiness, stock availability. Manage dissemination of product knowledge.
● Catalogue: maintain and update back-end for all active products including cost/price reviews, listing and sku adjustments, assortment changes.
● Management/Leadership: manage, develop and train assistants and coordinators. Oversee the proper execution of department tasks. Co-manage projects and initiatives. Represent Merchandising in interdepartmental efforts.
● Digital: work cross-functionally to optimize web sales, product/category performance and conversion by supporting the building/maintenance of website listings and other features, and providing product recommendations for mailers and social.
Our ideal candidate:
● 4-5+ years in buying or planning
● 1-2+ years of management experience in the industry
● Adept at learning new platforms and systems
● Strong analytical, problem solving, Excel and retail math skills
● Excellent communication skills
● Detail oriented
● Flexible: able to pivot quickly, multitask and set priorities for self and team
● Strong sense of urgency and ownership
● Team player with a respectful, positive and supportive approach
● Willingness to work overtime as necessary
To Apply: Please visit https://jobs.lever.co/Catbird/08accf37-3d6d-46a5-966e-5fbd1db3b9dc
