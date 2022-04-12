Catbird Is Hiring A Merchandise Planner In New York, NY

The Planner will provide key support in sales and inventory planning for Catbird Jewelry. The ideal candidate will be able to manage a large, diverse product catalog in a fast-paced dynamic environment. This position is full-time.



Responsibilities:

● Planning/Projections: analyze sales, receipts, stock levels and other key metrics. Deliver sales projections and target stock levels by sku, style, product type.

● Reporting: prepare regular reports, presenting recommendations re assortment edits, product or category opportunities, liabilities.

● Allocation/Inventory: provide location sku minimums and manage stock balance transfers.

● New releases: work across departments on new product launches including sku creation, listing readiness, stock availability. Manage dissemination of product knowledge.

● Catalogue: maintain and update back-end for all active products including cost/price reviews, listing and sku adjustments, assortment changes.

● Management/Leadership: manage, develop and train assistants and coordinators. Oversee the proper execution of department tasks. Co-manage projects and initiatives. Represent Merchandising in interdepartmental efforts.

● Digital: work cross-functionally to optimize web sales, product/category performance and conversion by supporting the building/maintenance of website listings and other features, and providing product recommendations for mailers and social.



Our ideal candidate:

● 4-5+ years in buying or planning

● 1-2+ years of management experience in the industry

● Adept at learning new platforms and systems

● Strong analytical, problem solving, Excel and retail math skills

● Excellent communication skills

● Detail oriented

● Flexible: able to pivot quickly, multitask and set priorities for self and team

● Strong sense of urgency and ownership

● Team player with a respectful, positive and supportive approach

● Willingness to work overtime as necessary



To Apply: Please visit https://jobs.lever.co/Catbird/08accf37-3d6d-46a5-966e-5fbd1db3b9dc



@catbirdnyc