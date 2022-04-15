Catbird Is Hiring A Merchandiser In New York, NY

Catbird is looking for a Merchandiser to manage merchandising and planning for third party jewelry, home, gifts and beauty. The Merchandiser will manage a team responsible for a large, diverse product catalog and vendor matrix in a fast-paced dynamic environment. This position is full-time and based out of our Brooklyn headquarters.



Key Responsibilities

● Management: manage, develop and train the team handling our third party designer business. Co-manage projects and initiatives. Represent Merchandising in interdepartmental efforts.

● Sales forecast, buys: manage sales projections, buys, stock levels and other key metrics. Identify and elevate key business opportunities and liabilities.

● Allocation/Inventory: ensure timely receipt of orders, efficient stock to sales per location.

● Reporting: generate and develop regular reports. Present recommendations re assortment edits, product or category opportunities.

● Product: oversee vendor communication re product, price, lead times, production issues, general performance. Manage product catalog and dissemination of product knowledge.

● Digital: work cross-functionally to optimize web sales, product/category performance and conversion by supporting the building/maintenance of website listings and other features, and providing product recommendations for mailers and social.



Our ideal candidate:

● 4-5+ years in merchandising, buying and/or planning

● 1-2+ years of management experience in the industry

● Adept at learning new platforms and systems

● Strong analytical, problem solving, Excel and retail math skills

● Excellent communication skills

● Detail oriented

● Flexible: able to pivot quickly, multitask and set priorities for self and team

● Strong sense of urgency and ownership

● Team player with a respectful, positive and supportive approach

● Willingness to work overtime as necessary



To Apply, please visit: https://jobs.lever.co/Catbird/739ecb25-fee9-4962-8a10-1d5602fa7df9



