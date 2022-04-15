Skip to main content
Catbird Is Hiring A Merchandiser In New York, NY

Catbird is looking for a Merchandiser to manage merchandising and planning for third party jewelry, home, gifts and beauty.
Catbird is looking for a Merchandiser to manage merchandising and planning for third party jewelry, home, gifts and beauty. The Merchandiser will manage a team responsible for a large, diverse product catalog and vendor matrix in a fast-paced dynamic environment. This position is full-time and based out of our Brooklyn headquarters.

Key Responsibilities
● Management: manage, develop and train the team handling our third party designer business. Co-manage projects and initiatives. Represent Merchandising in interdepartmental efforts.
● Sales forecast, buys: manage sales projections, buys, stock levels and other key metrics. Identify and elevate key business opportunities and liabilities.
● Allocation/Inventory: ensure timely receipt of orders, efficient stock to sales per location.
● Reporting: generate and develop regular reports. Present recommendations re assortment edits, product or category opportunities.
● Product: oversee vendor communication re product, price, lead times, production issues, general performance. Manage product catalog and dissemination of product knowledge.
● Digital: work cross-functionally to optimize web sales, product/category performance and conversion by supporting the building/maintenance of website listings and other features, and providing product recommendations for mailers and social.

Our ideal candidate:
● 4-5+ years in merchandising, buying and/or planning
● 1-2+ years of management experience in the industry
● Adept at learning new platforms and systems
● Strong analytical, problem solving, Excel and retail math skills
● Excellent communication skills
● Detail oriented
● Flexible: able to pivot quickly, multitask and set priorities for self and team
● Strong sense of urgency and ownership
● Team player with a respectful, positive and supportive approach
● Willingness to work overtime as necessary

To Apply, please visit: https://jobs.lever.co/Catbird/739ecb25-fee9-4962-8a10-1d5602fa7df9

@catbirdnyc

