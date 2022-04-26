Skip to main content

Must Read: Meet the 2022 CFDA/'Vogue' Fashion Fund Finalists, How a Norma Kamali Dress From the '70s Became a Best-Seller Again

Plus, Bea Valdes named editor-in-chief of 'Vogue' Philippines.
CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund 2022 Finalists

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund announces 2022 finalists
On Tuesday, the CFDA and Vogue unveiled the 10 finalists for the 2022 Fashion Fund. They are: Jacques Agbobly of Black Boy Knits; Elena Velez; Felisha Noel of Fe Noel; Lauren Harwell Godfrey of Harwell Godfrey; Taofeek Abijako of Head of State; Conley Averett of Judy Turner; Colm Dillane of Kid Super; Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph of No Sesso, Omar Salam of Sukeina and Jackson Wiederhoeft of Wiederhoeft. "Our ten finalists are a wonderful reminder that great fashion isn't only wildly creative, but that it comes with a conscience," said Anna Wintour, in a statement. "I'm so proud of this year's group; they represent the very best of what America can be — and what it can stand for." Meet them all in the gallery below. {Fashionista inbox}

2022_BLACKBOYKNITS_HEADSHOT_Jacques Agbobly
2022_WIEDERHOEFT_HEADSHOT_Jackson Wiederhoeft
2022_SUKEINA_HEADSHOT_Omar Salam
10
Gallery
10 Images

How a Norma Kamali dress from the '70s became a best-seller again
Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek goes deep on Norma Kamali's Diana dress, a one-shouldered ruched midi first released in the '70s, but that has experienced a recent renaissance thanks to some key celebrity moments (hello, Carrie Bradshaw) and a boom in the brand's overall business. {Business of Fashion}

Bea Valdes named editor-in-chief of Vogue Philippines
Earlier this year, Condé Nast revealed it was launching a new edition of Vogue, in the Philippines. The first issue is slated for September, and the company just announced the title's founding team: Bea Valdes will be editor-in-chief, Pam Quiñones fashion director, Trina Epilepsia Boutain digital editor and Rhoda Campos-Aldanese publisher. "My vision for Vogue Philippines is to lead the industry with purpose, leaning into our Filipino values of optimism, bayanihan [the spirit of helping others] and empathy through our stories," Valdes told Vogue Business. "We celebrate craft and creativity, empowering our community and urging our Filipino culture forward." {Vogue Business}

