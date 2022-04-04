Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Clare V Is Hiring A Sales Associate In Cobble Hill, NY

LA based handbag line Clare V.  is seeking A Sales Associate.
Clare V logo

General Overview
The Sales Associate is a key employee in maintaining good customer service. A sales associate is responsible for serving customers and accurately recording all sales, as well as assisting with merchandising responsibilities, such as stocking, pricing and keeping the store neat, clean and organized. The Sales Associate reports to the Key Holder or Store Manager, as designated.

Specific Duties / Responsibilities:

Customer Service:
- Ability to clientele and understand the customers needs
- Drive business through reacting to customers’ needs and wants
- Always acts in the best interest of the customer
- Maintains an effective clientele list and wait list
- Strong sense of product knowledge and able to suggestively sell

General
- Ability to think creatively in business and seek sales opportunities
- Ability to effectively communicate with store manager
- Provides constructive feedback to the shop management
- Responds well to feedback from management and follows directives
- Understands surrounding community and suggest ideas
- Able to identify a problem and properly report it
- Arrives on time and floor ready
- Assist in researching brands to contribute product knowledge
- Assists in tagging new merchandise
- Restocking what has been sold
- Professional phone presence when calling clients
- Maintains a visually enticing store that is neat, clean, and organized
- Responds promptly to emails from management
- Understanding of surrounding retail competition
- Abides by Clare V. policies and procedures
- Prioritizes workload to maximize efficiency and minimize the impact on customer experience
- Maintains a healthy work environment

Qualifications / Skills:
- High School diploma or equivalent combination of education and sufficient work experience
- 1+ years retail experience
- Strong verbal and written skills
- Ability to communicate effectively
- Strong eye for fashion
- Ability to perform effective selling techniques to achieve sale and repeat business
- Basic computer skills
- Physical requirements: lift /carry/move 40 lbs. minimum including fixtures and product
- Ability to work a flexible schedule including holidays, overnights, weekends
- Able to travel to other stores within the market/region

All qualified applicants should submit their resume to Cobblehill@clarev.com

clarev.com

@shopclarev

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

clare v
Careers

CLARE V. Is Hiring A Full Time Key Holder In Cobble Hill, Brooklyn

A beautiful play on classic shapes, modern detail and Parisian charm, the Clare V. line continues to evolve with each new collection.

By Winnie LiuSep 27, 2018
ClareV_Fall15_Lookbook_01_pg7.jpg
Careers

Clare V. Is Hiring A Part-Time Keyholder In Cobble Hill (Brooklyn, NY)

Clare V., a line of stylish and functional handbags and accessories for both men and women, is searching for a Part-Time Keyholder for our Cobble Hill store. The Key Holder supports the operation of a profitable business through successful floor supervision and is capable of opening and closing shop responsibilities.

By Winnie LiuMar 3, 2016
201800821_JPeffley_ClareVSpring19_0024_trt clare v
Careers

Clare V. Is Hiring A Full Time Key Holder - Nolita NY, NY

The Full Time Key Holder is a key employee in maintaining good customer service. Key holders will be taught the skill of monogramming and will learn how to monogram Clare V. merchandise in store as needed.

By Winnie LiuApr 16, 2019
iStock_000063332733_Medium.jpg
Careers

CLARE V. Is Hiring Keyholders & Monogram Specialists In Brooklyn, NY

Clare V., a line of stylish and functional handbags and accessories for both men and women, is searching for Part-Time Keyholders & entry-level Monogram Specialist for our upcoming Cobble Hill store.

By Winnie LiuJan 19, 2016