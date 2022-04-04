Clare V Is Hiring A Sales Associate In Cobble Hill, NY

General Overview

The Sales Associate is a key employee in maintaining good customer service. A sales associate is responsible for serving customers and accurately recording all sales, as well as assisting with merchandising responsibilities, such as stocking, pricing and keeping the store neat, clean and organized. The Sales Associate reports to the Key Holder or Store Manager, as designated.

Specific Duties / Responsibilities:



Customer Service:

- Ability to clientele and understand the customers needs

- Drive business through reacting to customers’ needs and wants

- Always acts in the best interest of the customer

- Maintains an effective clientele list and wait list

- Strong sense of product knowledge and able to suggestively sell

General

- Ability to think creatively in business and seek sales opportunities

- Ability to effectively communicate with store manager

- Provides constructive feedback to the shop management

- Responds well to feedback from management and follows directives

- Understands surrounding community and suggest ideas

- Able to identify a problem and properly report it

- Arrives on time and floor ready

- Assist in researching brands to contribute product knowledge

- Assists in tagging new merchandise

- Restocking what has been sold

- Professional phone presence when calling clients

- Maintains a visually enticing store that is neat, clean, and organized

- Responds promptly to emails from management

- Understanding of surrounding retail competition

- Abides by Clare V. policies and procedures

- Prioritizes workload to maximize efficiency and minimize the impact on customer experience

- Maintains a healthy work environment



Qualifications / Skills:

- High School diploma or equivalent combination of education and sufficient work experience

- 1+ years retail experience

- Strong verbal and written skills

- Ability to communicate effectively

- Strong eye for fashion

- Ability to perform effective selling techniques to achieve sale and repeat business

- Basic computer skills

- Physical requirements: lift /carry/move 40 lbs. minimum including fixtures and product

- Ability to work a flexible schedule including holidays, overnights, weekends

- Able to travel to other stores within the market/region



All qualified applicants should submit their resume to Cobblehill@clarev.com



clarev.com



@shopclarev