Hey, Quick Question: Is This Glass Bag Already the 'It' Accessory of 2022?

It's been worn by three celebrities in less than a week, so...

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Over the past few years, impracticality has all but become a prerequisite for a handbag to reach "it" status. We've really tested the limits of how mini a bag can go — but also gone in the total opposite direction, to balance the scales. If you thought designers would get discouraged, you're sadly mistaken: Still they're pushing the boundaries of what accessories can be and what influential shoppers will get excited about. 

So, don't be surprised when Coperni's glass (yes, glass) "bag" becomes a frontrunner for most sought-after fashion item of 2022. 

Coperni's collaboration with Heven backstage at its Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week.

For Fall 2022, the French fashion brand introduced a collaboration with Heven, a hand-blown glass company founded by Breanna Box and Peter Dupont. Coperni had the duo render its hit Swipe bag — an oval-shaped accessory inspired by the "swipe to unlock" feature on the iPhone that has become one of its most recognizable pieces — in glass. 

In an interview with British Vogue, Box and Dupont said that Coperni co-founders Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant reached out to them via social media. About a month after their collaboration debuted at Paris Fashion Week, Coperni x Heven achieved a pretty significant PR coup: It was worn by three celebrities in less than a week. 

Coperni's glass bags made their red carpet debut on not one, but two stars at the same event: Doja Cat and Tinashe at the 2022 Grammys.

Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Doja Cat carried the blown glass Swipe Bag in a clear-to-blue ombré that matched her custom Atelier Versace dress on the red carpet. When she changed into her second Versace look of the evening — a crystal-embellished blush gown — to accept her Grammy, she also swapped her blue Coperni bag for a fully transparent one with devil horns.

Tinashe, meanwhile, accessorized her Grammys red-carpet gown — a bubblegum pink GCDS number — with a Coperni x Heven glass bag, in red.

Tinashe attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Then, on Wednesday, Kylie Jenner posted the devil-horned bag to her Instagram, as part of an outfit she wore to promote her family's upcoming Hulu series. Arguably, she also provided a service to shoppers curious about the bag's practicality: Her picture shows it holds two Kylie Cosmetics lip products. 

In an interview with i-D, Dupont did make clear that the brands set out on making a product you'd actually use. "Our pieces always have a functionality, and that's one of the philosophies behind what we do with Heven," he said. "This bag is functional: You can put your phone in it, your wallet." Cox added that it can also work as a vase — or a weapon for self-protection. 

There's no information yet about whether us normals will be able to buy Coperni's glass bags or what pricing might look like. For now, you can revisit the Heven collaboration's debut on the runway in the gallery below.

Coperni fsh F22 034
Coperni clp F22 067
Coperni clp F22 069
4
Gallery
4 Images

