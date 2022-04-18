Must Read: Why Destination Runway Shows Have Returned, How Fashion Magazines Do TikTok

Photo: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Why destination runway shows have returned

While we thought the pre-Covid practice of staging destination runway spectacles would never return, several luxury labels have recently announced shows in far-flung locations. "Destination shows provide opportunities to create marketing imagery with a 'wow' factor beyond what traditional runways offer. Plus, by staging shows outside noisy fashion weeks packed with rivals and complementing them with plush experiences that can last for days, brands get a chance to dominate the fashion news cycle, in effect scoring 'a fashion week just for me,'" writes Robert Williams for Business of Fashion. But press surrounding destination runway shows isn't always positive. "Brands will also likely face 'flightshaming' as concern over the climate crisis grows." {Business of Fashion}

How fashion magazines do TikTok

Many fashion magazines have turned to TikTok in hopes of reaching new audiences. Kathryn Hopkins gathers various insights from magazines like Harper's Bazaar and Teen Vogue for a WWD piece on how glossies create content for the video-sharing platform. From viral outfit shorts to beauty-related service videos, TikTok content is working well for several magazines, most of which became active in 2020 during the pandemic and have continued to see success as the world has opened up again. {WWD}

YSL Beauty launches Rewild Our Earth

YSL Beauty has partnered with the global NGO Re:wild on a new sustainability initiative. Called Rewild Our Earth, the program aims to protect and restore 100,000 hectares across areas where YSL Beauty cultivates ingredients, including The Ourika Valley in Morocco, Haiti, Madagascar and Indonesia. {Fashionista inbox}

Men's lingerie is here

Several brands are inviting men into the world of lacey thongs and silk-satin bodysuits. Shane O'Neill reports on the expansion of the lingerie market in a piece for The New York Times. Cosabella, Fleur du Mal and Savage x Fenty are among the mainstream brands introducing sexy undergarments for males. And while the category is not entirely new, the men's lingerie market is growing thanks to the rise of gender-expansive clothing. {The New York Times}

How one Indian brand is tackling fashion's massive waste problem

Rujuta Vaidya spotlights the Northern Indian label Iro Iro for Vogue, writing that its 27-year-old founder Bhaavya Goenka sees the brand as a "service that enables organizations that create textile waste to close the loop." The emerging label has already diverted five tons of discarded materials from landfills by creating garments out of fabric scraps sourced from other fashion brands and hotels. {Vogue}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.