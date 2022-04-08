DLX Is Seeking PR Interns In New York, NY
DLX NYC is seeking PR Interns to start immediately. Looking for interns that are detail-oriented, multi-taskers, and have excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Requirements:
- Must live or be able to commute to NYC
- Previous internship experience is a plus (but not required)
- Available 2-4 days a week, hours are flexible
- Interest in/knowledge of the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty industries
- Strong understanding of social media
- Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Sheets
- Have access to a computer/laptop with reliable access to the internet
- Have access to a cellphone with social media applications downloaded
- Previous experience in fashion, PR, social media is a plus!
Responsibilities:
- Compile press clippings and contribute to weekly and monthly reports
- Compile press and social coverage for VIP placements
- Schedule couriers and manage shipment labels
- Contribute to the creation of influencer and VIP seeding lists for clients
- Continuously track and monitor industry changes to keep media and influencer database relevant
Compensation:
School Credit or Lunch and Transportation Stipend
To apply, please contact victor@dlx.co and sofia@dlx.co
