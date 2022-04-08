DLX Is Seeking PR Interns In New York, NY

DLX is an international communications agency specializing in brand strategy, communication, events, talent casting, and VIP with offices in both Paris in NYC.

DLX NYC is seeking PR Interns to start immediately. Looking for interns that are detail-oriented, multi-taskers, and have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Requirements:

Must live or be able to commute to NYC

Previous internship experience is a plus (but not required)

Available 2-4 days a week, hours are flexible

Interest in/knowledge of the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty industries

Strong understanding of social media

Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Sheets

Have access to a computer/laptop with reliable access to the internet

Have access to a cellphone with social media applications downloaded

Previous experience in fashion, PR, social media is a plus!

Responsibilities:

Compile press clippings and contribute to weekly and monthly reports

Compile press and social coverage for VIP placements

Schedule couriers and manage shipment labels

Contribute to the creation of influencer and VIP seeding lists for clients

Continuously track and monitor industry changes to keep media and influencer database relevant