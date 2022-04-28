Eckhaus Latta is seeking a Production and Logistics Coordinator in Los Angeles
We are looking for a Production and Logistics Coordinator to support the team at Eckhaus Latta. This individual should be a team player, who excels at multitasking, is detail oriented, organized and a problem solver. This is a full-time position including full benefits with paid sick days and paid vacation time. This position is based in our studio in Chinatown, Los Angeles, CA.
Responsibilities:
● Updating production WIP
● Support development and sales teams
● Measure, inspect and file TOP samples
● Ordering tracking and distribution of trim and raw materials inventory
●Process daily packages, sending and receiving
● Manage QC issue and customer call outs
● Coordinates and organizes routine visits with distribution warehouse, local suppliers and contractors
● Oversees wholesale distribution and warehouse fulfillment
● Communicates with wholesale customers regarding seasonal deliveries
● Organizes wholesale shipments and updates corresponding accounts documents
● Submitting POs for bulk production
Critical Skills & Attributes:
● Strong time-management from organization, multitasking and prioritization skills
● Excellent verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills- Spanish is a plus.
● Knowledge of garment construction and domestic manufacturing, denim construction knowledge is a plus.
● Proficient in Illustrator, Excel, Word, email
● Knowledge and experience in PLM software, specing garments, and tech packs
● Attention to logistics- supply chain and fulfillment management. Additional experience in distribution operations is a plus.
●Capability to thrive in a fast-paced and oftentimes high-pressure environment
● Keen business sense, with the ability to find creative business-oriented solutions to problems
● Excellent attention to detail
● Minimum 2 years of experience in apparel manufacturing
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: commensurate on experience
Benefits:
● Dental insurance
● Health insurance
● Paid time off
● Vision insurance
Schedule:
● 8 hour shift, M-F
COVID-19 considerations:
We are a fully vaccinated facility, must provide evidence of vaccination.
To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@eckhauslatta.com, subject line Production and Logistics Coordinator.
