Eckhaus Latta is seeking a Production and Logistics Coordinator in Los Angeles

We are looking for a Production and Logistics Coordinator to support the team at Eckhaus Latta. This individual should be a team player, who excels at multitasking, is detail oriented, organized and a problem solver. This is a full-time position including full benefits with paid sick days and paid vacation time. This position is based in our studio in Chinatown, Los Angeles, CA.

Responsibilities:

● Updating production WIP

● Support development and sales teams

● Measure, inspect and file TOP samples

● Ordering tracking and distribution of trim and raw materials inventory

●Process daily packages, sending and receiving

● Manage QC issue and customer call outs

● Coordinates and organizes routine visits with distribution warehouse, local suppliers and contractors

● Oversees wholesale distribution and warehouse fulfillment

● Communicates with wholesale customers regarding seasonal deliveries

● Organizes wholesale shipments and updates corresponding accounts documents

● Submitting POs for bulk production



Critical Skills & Attributes:

● Strong time-management from organization, multitasking and prioritization skills

● Excellent verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills- Spanish is a plus.

● Knowledge of garment construction and domestic manufacturing, denim construction knowledge is a plus.

● Proficient in Illustrator, Excel, Word, email

● Knowledge and experience in PLM software, specing garments, and tech packs

● Attention to logistics- supply chain and fulfillment management. Additional experience in distribution operations is a plus.

●Capability to thrive in a fast-paced and oftentimes high-pressure environment

● Keen business sense, with the ability to find creative business-oriented solutions to problems

● Excellent attention to detail

● Minimum 2 years of experience in apparel manufacturing



Job Type: Full-time



Pay: commensurate on experience



Benefits:

● Dental insurance

● Health insurance

● Paid time off

● Vision insurance



Schedule:

● 8 hour shift, M-F



COVID-19 considerations:

We are a fully vaccinated facility, must provide evidence of vaccination.



To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@eckhauslatta.com, subject line Production and Logistics Coordinator.



@eckhaus_latta