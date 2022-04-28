Want to Work at Eckhaus Latta or The Only Agency? Applications Are Open Now!

Photo: Imaxtree

Looking to break into the fashion industry or make moves from your current role? Fashionista posts job listings daily across every field, from PR to design and from internships to managers.

Right now, Eckhaus Latta is looking for a production and logistics coordinator. The Only Agency is also looking for an assistant agent. KARA is currently hiring for a wholesale manager and Lizzie Fortunato is hiring for a graphic design and content intern. Apply now! Or check out the rest of the open job listings here.

Interested in posting a job listing with us? Packages start at $100, and you can find more info here or email Winnie at winnie@breakingmedia.com to get started. We look forward to working together.