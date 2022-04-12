Great Outfits in Fashion History: Emma Watson's Super-Lush Chanel Couture Moment

Why not go ornate when you're the star of one of the biggest film franchises of all time?

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

These days, Emma Watson tends to go for sleek over ornate when it comes to the red carpet. Rarely fussy, she's into options that have a cool (and often sustainable) edge.

But back in 2007, when she was the young star of the biggest film franchise of the aughts (it's called "Harry Potter," in case you forgot), she was experimenting with her style. And, like any in-demand young actor, that period of experimentation included a flirtation with Chanel — Karl Lagerfeld always had his eye out for hot new talent, after all.

That's how, for the July 2007 London premiere of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," Watson hit the red carpet in one of her most ornate looks to date: a lush, navy minidress from Chanel's Fall 2006 runway, paired with matching pumps from the same collection. It feels uber-rich thanks to the brooch detailing at the waist and the addition of beaded straps at the shoulder; sweet and age-appropriate while still statement-making.

Watson completed the look with beachy-blonde hair (this was 2007, after all) and an absolutely enormous Chanel ring. If you're not feeling up to bleaching your hair, perhaps you could take a cue from Watson in the form of statement jewelry?

