The 16 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in April

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

There's something about this time of year that tends to fill us with "out with the old, in with the new" energy, and that certainly applied to team Fashionista this month — at least as far as our beauty and wellness routines were concerned.

Many of us craved new additions to our body- and hair-care routines, upgrades to our skin treatments and fun new pops of color in our makeup bags. You'll see all of that and more reflected in our April beauty picks, which include a luxurious body butter, pretty spring makeup, a powerful skin-care tool that delivers results and a handful of potent wellness ingestibles to which we're newly devoted. Click through the gallery below to discover them all.

