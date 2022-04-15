Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Sustainability-Minded Picks for Spring

While odd to pencil in a time to celebrate our wondrous planet, it's April — a.k.a. Earth Month — which means we get extra loud about our support for the environment.

Aiming to be more thoughtful consumers, Fashionista editors think carefully about our shopping picks, prioritizing pieces that serve multiple purposes and are meant to last a lifetime. We spotlight brands year-round that think about repurposing and reusing in new ways, commending designers for bringing fresh ideas to the market and executing them in ways that honor the skilled artisans that make them, preserve craft techniques and are made thoughtfully. We're also big resale shoppers and relish finding vintage pieces to cherish.

Ahead, we've highlighted some of our recent sustainability-minded purchases to inspire you to put your money towards responsibly designed and consciously produced products. (Though, reminder that the most sustainable way to shop is by looking at and wearing what you already own.)

13 Gallery 13 Images

