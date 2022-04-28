Skip to main content

Must Read: Fendi x Versace Is Finally Dropping, a Global-Local Balancing Act at 'Vogue'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.
FENDACE ADV Campaign_FENDI by VERSACE by Steven Meisel

Fendace is dropping soonThe Fendi x Versace link-up — debuted on the runway back in September — is landing in stores next month. It will debut through "a series of global pop-ups and events which encapsulate the decadence of the Fendace experience," according to a press release, opening their doors on May 12; Versace by Fendi will be sold at Fendi, while Fendi by Versace will be sold at Versace. The brands also released a new campaign for the line, shot by Steven Meisel. {Fashionista Inbox}

Vogue's global-local balancing act
In Business of Fashion, Casey Hall reports on Condé Nast's global editorial structure, specifically as it pertains to the Asia-Pacific region and the content being distributed to audiences there. Leslie Sun, the APAC editorial director for Vogue (who oversees Tiffany Godoy at Vogue Japan and Megha Kapoor at Vogue India) and head of editorial content at Vogue Taiwan — who reports to Vogue global editorial director and Vogue U.S. Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour —explained: "Each market should be focused on how they interpret global themes [set by Vogue global leadership] through their storytelling, talent, locations and diverse cultures." {Business of Fashion}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

ALC_2724_
Fashion Week

See Every Look From the Versace X Fendi Collaboration

Kim Jones and Donatella Versace unveiled their rumored design experiment at Milan Fashion Week.

By Dara PrantSep 27, 2021
FA21_TommyXRomeo_Look5_047_RGB_F1
News

Must Read: Tommy Hilfiger Collaborates With Romeo Hunte, Why the Crocs Craze May Be Here to Stay

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

By Ana ColónAug 12, 2021
LANDSCAPE_3X2_10000x15000px_DPS2
News

Skims x Fendi Is Happening — See the Campaign [Updated]

Plus, she offered more information about the launch.

By Ana ColónOct 26, 2021
Kim Jones_©Brett_Lloyd
News

Kim Jones Is the New Creative Director at Fendi

He'll head up haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women (and retain his Dior gig), while Silvia Venturini Fendi will lead accessories and menswear for the brand.

By Ana ColónSep 9, 2020