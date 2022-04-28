Must Read: Fendi x Versace Is Finally Dropping, a Global-Local Balancing Act at 'Vogue'

Photo: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Versace

Fendace is dropping soonThe Fendi x Versace link-up — debuted on the runway back in September — is landing in stores next month. It will debut through "a series of global pop-ups and events which encapsulate the decadence of the Fendace experience," according to a press release, opening their doors on May 12; Versace by Fendi will be sold at Fendi, while Fendi by Versace will be sold at Versace. The brands also released a new campaign for the line, shot by Steven Meisel. {Fashionista Inbox}

Vogue's global-local balancing act

In Business of Fashion, Casey Hall reports on Condé Nast's global editorial structure, specifically as it pertains to the Asia-Pacific region and the content being distributed to audiences there. Leslie Sun, the APAC editorial director for Vogue (who oversees Tiffany Godoy at Vogue Japan and Megha Kapoor at Vogue India) and head of editorial content at Vogue Taiwan — who reports to Vogue global editorial director and Vogue U.S. Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour —explained: "Each market should be focused on how they interpret global themes [set by Vogue global leadership] through their storytelling, talent, locations and diverse cultures." {Business of Fashion}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.