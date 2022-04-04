When the Dress Code Is 'Black Tie, Black Designer'

For the Fifteen Percent Pledge's first-ever fundraising gala — held at the New York Public Library on Saturday night — founder Aurora James established a clear dress code: black tie, Black designer.

James herself repped her own accessories brand, Brother Vellies, and Christopher John Rogers. The latter was a popular choice among attendees, as were LaQuan Smith (worn by host Nicole Ari Parker, Tamron Hall and more), Sergio Hudson (as seen on Laura Harrier and honoree Iman) and Fe Noel (donned by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Briogeo's Nancy Twine and Cosmopolitan's Julee Wilson). There was even a social media challenge featuring narration from James, supported by one of the evening's sponsors, Instagram.

See some of our favorite looks from the night in the gallery, below.

