Foundation Is Seeking Summer 2022 Interns In NYC And LA

Calling all PR and social media-obsessed intern candidates! Foundation is seeking bright, digitally-savvy, motivated, meticulous, and self-starting interns to join our dynamic team in our New York and Los Angeles offices for the Summer 2022 term.

About Us:

Foundation is a bi-coastal digital-first agency with offices in NYC and LA. We provide communications strategies for the industry’s leading beauty, lifestyle, and wellness brands. Our current client roster includes Homecourt, Briogeo, Hourglass Cosmetics, Lawless Beauty, Hero Cosmetics, Cocokind, Ellis Brooklyn, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr, Nécessaire, NatureLab. Tokyo, and many more.



Overview:

Foundation offers a unique opportunity for interns to gain experience, practical knowledge, and professional exposure to both traditional and digital PR and influencer marketing. Our goal is to provide our interns with a valuable, fun experience that allows for further career development and will be useful in future endeavors.



Candidates need to have strong communication and writing skills and maintain professionalism with clients, press, and co-workers across a variety of circumstances. The ideal intern is knowledgeable about the beauty industry, including new brands, influencers, and trends that will soon take the editorial and social media world by storm. Bonus if you’re on the pulse of upcoming platforms, and can spot digital trends / digital consumer behavior. Interns will be provided one-on-one mentorship with Foundation team members and walk away with a robust portfolio of work.

Requirements:

Hybrid availability - 2 - 3 days minimum; 2 of those days in-person at the NYC (Midtown, near Grand Central) or LA (Playa Vista) office per week

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Extremely organized and detail-oriented

Intrinsically understands how to work fast yet efficiently and can easily prioritize a vast to-do list

Enthusiastic, motivated, and happy! We are a small team and looking for someone who has a positive attitude and is ready to dive into multiple projects at once

Must be able to receive school credit

Perks:

Beauty products!

How to Apply:

Please fill out this Google Form HERE



@foundation

